The Australian government has published the civic duties every foreign-born national must take on after becoming a citizen

The list covers four key obligations, ranging from voting in elections to defending the country if the need arises

Australia's citizenship responsibilities apply to all naturalised citizens, regardless of where they were born

The Australian government has outlined four core responsibilities that every person must take on after obtaining citizenship.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, becoming an Australian citizen is not only about rights and privileges. It also comes with a set of legal and civic obligations that apply to all naturalised citizens.

The Australian government mentions 4 things every foreigner must do after becoming a citizen. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

4 things every new Australian citizen must do

The government listed the following as mandatory responsibilities for all Australian citizens:

1. Every citizen must obey Australian law.

This applies without exception to anyone who holds the country's citizenship, regardless of their background or country of origin.

2. Citizens are required to vote in federal and state or territory elections, as well as in referendums.

Voting is not optional in Australia. It is compulsory, and failure to vote without a valid reason can result in a fine.

3. Citizens must be prepared to defend Australia should the need ever arise.

This obligation reflects the expectation that citizens share in the collective responsibility of protecting the nation.

4. Australians must serve on jury duty if called upon to do so.

Jury service is a foundational part of the country's legal system, and citizens are expected to participate when selected.

What Australian citizenship means for foreigners

For the many Africans who aspire to migrate to and eventually settle in Australia, understanding these obligations forms a critical part of the naturalisation process.

Australia has long been a destination for skilled migrants from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and other parts of the continent, many of whom are drawn by its strong economy, healthcare system, and quality of life.

Australia shares how foreigners can find jobs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Australia launched a dedicated website where foreigners can explore job opportunities and move to the country with their families.

The platform walks applicants through the steps needed to find a suitable occupation that matches their skills and qualifications.

Source: Legit.ng