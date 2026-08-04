US Arrests Over 19 Indians For Internet Fraud, Publishes Their Names and Photos

The US Department of Homeland Security arrested over 19 Indian nationals allegedly involved in internet fraud as part of a wider deportation campaign

The agency described those arrested and profiled as among the 'worst of the worst' foreign nationals taken into custody

The Department of Homeland Security published the names, photographs, and arrest locations of the Indian suspects on its official website

The United States Department of Homeland Security has arrested more than 19 Indian nationals allegedly connected to internet fraud, publishing their names, photographs, and the locations where they were apprehended on its official website.

The arrests form part of the sweeping deportation campaign championed by US President Donald Trump, which targets illegal immigrants and foreign nationals accused of serious criminal offences. The agency described those featured on its website as among the "worst of the worst" currently in its custody.

US identifies Indians arrested for internet fraud, releases names and photographs. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/AARON SCHWARTZ/Marcia Straub/DHS

Source: Getty Images

US: Full list of arrested Indian nationals

While the Department of Homeland Security profiled more than 20 Indian nationals on its website, the following 19 individuals have been identified:

1. Mirza Riaz Uddin

2. Shiba Momin

3. Baqar Syed

4. Mohammed Mohsin

5. Suminder Singh

6. Ashok Deshmukh

7. Gurdev Singh

8. Manjot Singh

9. Sagarkumar Patel

10. Jigar Patel

11. FNU Md Hasib

12. Imran Mohamed Rafiq Shaikh

13. Daxesj Patel-Manjulaben

14. Rajubhai Mathurdas Patel

15. Jasminder Singh

16. Anas Mehdi Vohra

17. Dishant Gupta

18. Nishitkumar Patel

19. Gurdeep Singh Atwal

US releases full list of Indians arrested for internet fraud, shares photographs. Photo Source: DHS

Source: Getty Images

Arrests part of broader DHS crackdown

The Department of Homeland Security has been arresting foreign nationals from multiple countries as part of this ongoing enforcement drive. Individuals from other nations, including Nigerians and Ghanaians, have also been arrested and profiled by the agency for serious crimes. This list, however, covers only those of Indian nationality.

Complete details for each suspect, including photographs and the specific locations where they were taken into custody, remain accessible on the Department of Homeland Security's official website.

US names Ghanaians on deportation list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published the names and photographs of 32 Ghanaian nationals included in its "Worst of the Worst" deportation programme.

The publication formed part of the US government's broader immigration enforcement campaign targeting foreign nationals facing deportation

Source: Legit.ng