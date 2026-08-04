US Arrests Over 19 Indians For Internet Fraud, Publishes Their Names and Photos
- The US Department of Homeland Security arrested over 19 Indian nationals allegedly involved in internet fraud as part of a wider deportation campaign
- The agency described those arrested and profiled as among the 'worst of the worst' foreign nationals taken into custody
- The Department of Homeland Security published the names, photographs, and arrest locations of the Indian suspects on its official website
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The United States Department of Homeland Security has arrested more than 19 Indian nationals allegedly connected to internet fraud, publishing their names, photographs, and the locations where they were apprehended on its official website.
The arrests form part of the sweeping deportation campaign championed by US President Donald Trump, which targets illegal immigrants and foreign nationals accused of serious criminal offences. The agency described those featured on its website as among the "worst of the worst" currently in its custody.
US: Full list of arrested Indian nationals
While the Department of Homeland Security profiled more than 20 Indian nationals on its website, the following 19 individuals have been identified:
1. Mirza Riaz Uddin
2. Shiba Momin
3. Baqar Syed
4. Mohammed Mohsin
5. Suminder Singh
6. Ashok Deshmukh
7. Gurdev Singh
8. Manjot Singh
9. Sagarkumar Patel
10. Jigar Patel
11. FNU Md Hasib
12. Imran Mohamed Rafiq Shaikh
13. Daxesj Patel-Manjulaben
14. Rajubhai Mathurdas Patel
15. Jasminder Singh
16. Anas Mehdi Vohra
17. Dishant Gupta
18. Nishitkumar Patel
19. Gurdeep Singh Atwal
Arrests part of broader DHS crackdown
The Department of Homeland Security has been arresting foreign nationals from multiple countries as part of this ongoing enforcement drive. Individuals from other nations, including Nigerians and Ghanaians, have also been arrested and profiled by the agency for serious crimes. This list, however, covers only those of Indian nationality.
Complete details for each suspect, including photographs and the specific locations where they were taken into custody, remain accessible on the Department of Homeland Security's official website.
US names Ghanaians on deportation list
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published the names and photographs of 32 Ghanaian nationals included in its "Worst of the Worst" deportation programme.
The publication formed part of the US government's broader immigration enforcement campaign targeting foreign nationals facing deportation
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng