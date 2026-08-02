The UAE officially published seven common reasons why Dubai visa applications get turned down, covering everything from incorrect details to nationality-based restrictions

The UAE government also released five practical solutions that applicants can follow to improve their chances of getting approved

Travellers whose previous visa applications were rejected may find answers in the reasons and fixes the UAE has now made public

The United Arab Emirates has officially published the seven most common reasons why Dubai visa applications are rejected, along with five solutions designed to help applicants avoid the same pitfalls.

The information, shared on the UAE's official website, offers a clear breakdown of what goes wrong during the application process and what prospective visitors can do to strengthen their submissions.

UAE explains why Dubai visa applications are rejected, lists 7 reasons. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Anadolu/Diy13

Source: Getty Images

7 reasons Dubai visa applications get rejected

According to the UAE government, the following are the seven common reasons a Dubai visa application may be turned down:

1. Submission of incorrect details during the application

2. Poor-quality scans of passports or other documents

3. Previous violation of UAE stay rules

4. History of illegal or criminal activities in the UAE

5. Employment or profession-related issues

6. Visa restrictions based on country or nationality

7. Travel plans that do not match the application

The list makes clear that rejections are not always linked to an applicant's background or nationality. Simple administrative errors, such as submitting blurry document scans or providing inaccurate information on the form, are enough to trigger a refusal.

5 solutions the UAE recommends

To help applicants avoid rejection, the UAE website also published five practical steps:

1. Cross-check all documents before submission

2. Adhere to the law and maintain a clean record

3. Keep a clean visa compliance record

4. Resolve issues that led to any previous visa rejection

5. Provide proof of funds and other necessary documents

The guidance is particularly relevant for travellers from African countries, where demand for UAE visas remains high despite the country having previously suspended visa issuance to several African nations.

For applicants who have faced rejection before, the UAE's advice centres on addressing the specific issue that caused the earlier refusal before reapplying, rather than submitting a fresh application without making any changes. Proof of sufficient funds is also flagged as an important document that many applicants overlook.

UAE announces official visa fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government published the official visa fees for foreigners travelling to the country for family visits and other purposes.

The government explained that applicants can choose between single-entry and multiple-entry visas, with stay options of 30, 60, or 90 days depending on their travel plans.

Source: Legit.ng