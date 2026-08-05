Nigerian TikTok star Peller put his new wife Jarvis on the spot with a series of unusual questions just days after their wedding

Peller addressed critics who mock his age of 21, insisting he is 'good at a lot of things' that would leave people shocked

The couple's candid exchange has sparked a wave of reactions from fans who say they look forward to their content

Nigerian TikTok star Peller has set tongues wagging after a video of him quizzing his wife Jarvis just days into their marriage began circulating online, drawing strong reactions from fans.

In the clip, Peller asked Jarvis a string of heartfelt but surprisingly candid questions, starting with whether she was happy to have married him. Jarvis responded warmly, telling him she felt "blessed" to be his wife.

Jarvis responds after Peller asks if she feels shy about him, fans can’t stop talking. Credit: @peller089/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Peller then pushed further, asking whether she ever felt shy about him, to which she questioned why she should.

His response was playful but telling — he admitted he was aware that people felt she was "hiding" him, a comment that clearly weighed on him.

Peller Hits Back at Age Critics

The TikTok star then turned his attention to online critics who have been mocking him over his age, pointing out that people say he is "just 21" and imply he is not capable or accomplished.

Rather than dwell on the negativity, Peller pushed back with confidence, insisting he is skilled and capable in ways that would surprise doubters, though he kept specifics light.

The exchange, equal parts honest and humorous, has resonated with many viewers who say it reveals a more emotionally aware side of the young content creator.

What Fans Are Saying About Jarvis and Peller's Interaction

The clip drew a flood of comments from followers who found the couple's dynamic both endearing and entertaining.

@adeolami1710 wrote:

"And those are very important questions even most adult don't ask their spouses. Are you happy to marry me? Are you happy being my wife/husband? What do you want me to improve on? Peller I respect you for this 👏👏👏, honestly this thing called maturity is not a function of age."

@itz_ritagold commented:

"I can't believe these two have grown on me 😂. I now look forward to see their content🤭. Wishing them the very best❤️❤️"

@godsfavor.1 said:

"This boy is very caring; he loves his wife tooo much"

@razika.ibrahim shared:

"Jarvis has won in Life; if you find a man that loves you more than you love him just know you are God's beloved 😍"

@teesmaa_ reacted:

"Very weird and adorable couple 😂❤️"

@beebs_amala joked:

"Na all of us they inside this marriage together I swr 😂"

Fans react as Peller asks Jarvis if she feels shy around him after wedding. Credit: Peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller and Jarvis in public disagreement after wedding

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the recent public disagreement between popular content creators Peller and Jarvis, following their traditional wedding ceremony.

This unexpected exchange has sparked widespread online discussion, particularly about traditional roles in wedding ring purchases and how they challenge modern relationship dynamics.

Source: Legit.ng