The Oyo State Government set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire LGA

The commission is asking members of the public to submit written memoranda with facts about the incident, including security conditions before and after the abduction

The call has drawn criticism from Nigerians who questioned why the government is relying on citizens to gather information about the kidnapping

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Oyo State Government to probe the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Esinele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area has asked members of the public to submit written memoranda to help its investigation.

The commission said it is seeking information and evidence on the circumstances surrounding the abduction, the security situation before, during, and after the incident, how relevant authorities responded, and recommendations on how to prevent future occurrences.

Critics slam Oyo state for relying on the public for Information on the Oriire abduction. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement announced via the official X account of the Oyo State Government @oyostategovt on Monday, August 4, 2026,

Anyone submitting a memorandum is required to include their full name, contact details, and any supporting documents or materials where applicable.

Oyo commission under fire over Memoranda call

The announcement has drawn sharp criticism from Nigerians who argued that the government should be gathering its own intelligence rather than depending on civilians to piece together what happened.

@ogbomosotimes wrote:

"This is laughable! You are meant to provide security updates, but you're asking people to provide you. Useless government that's not aware of what's going on in its domain except Ibadan."

@ChairmanKomz echoed the frustration:

"You need information and facts from people, but you cannot go and gather the information yourself. Instead, you want those with the relevant information to come forward, and even identify themselves by their full names."

@kolade_eedris raised concerns about the requirement for full identification, writing:

"Given information to help government is good, but given full names and ultimatum is out of way. The government of Oyo State needs an intelligent person."

@byolar2u questioned the submission deadline, saying:

"Please give us till October 1. August 14 is too short if you're indeed serious with this mandate."

@DayneWayne questioned the logic of the public call, asking:

"Which members of the public are you asking for memoranda? The real victims are still there; can't you invite them and interrogate them?"

@OjuolapeTy raised suspicions about the commission's intent:

"I hope this is not a settlement for the boys?"

Not all reactions were negative. @Omoiyaoluko expressed cautious hope, writing:

"I just wish we can get something concrete out of this matter. If other states like Ekiti, Borno & Kwara have actually done something like this & really mean it, we won't be in this mess as a Nation. I really do hope something meaningful can come out of this."

Oyo abduction: Makinde takes action on trending allegation

Recall that Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the May 15, 2026 abduction of students and teachers in Oriire LGA.

Makinde said allegations that his administration orchestrated the kidnapping made it even more necessary to establish the facts through an independent inquiry.

The commission's chairman, retired Justice Mojeed Owoade, said the panel would be guided strictly by facts and may request an extension beyond the four-week deadline.

9 people killed during Oriire abduction, rescue operation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Oyo state government published the names of nine people killed during the Ahoro-Esinle and Yawota abduction and rescue operation in Oriire local government area.

Four civilians and five military and security personnel lost their lives during the mass school kidnapping and rescue efforts.

The deaths came even as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu confirmed that over 40 abducted students and teachers were eventually rescued 56 days after gunmen seized them from three Oyo schools.

Source: Legit.ng