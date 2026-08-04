ADC governorship candidate Taofeek Adegoke has come under fire after a video showed him sharing boiled corn with supporters

While admirers praised his accessibility, critics described the gesture as an outdated political strategy

The viral clip has reignited debates about campaign tactics and voter engagement ahead of the elections

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State, Taofeek Adegoke, has found himself at the centre of online discussions after a video of him distributing boiled corn to supporters surfaced online.

In the now-viral clip, Adegoke was seen standing beside a pot of boiled corn, personally handing the food to supporters gathered around him.

ADC governorship candidate Taofeek Adegoke was seen sharing boiled corn with supporters. Photos: Taofeek Adegoke.

Source: Instagram

The supporters enthusiastically hailed him as "Mr Governor" while reaching out to collect the corn directly from his hands.

For many observers, it appeared to be a simple act of generosity. For others, however, it raised questions about political campaign tactics.

Critics question the gesture

As the video gained traction online, several social media users criticised the move, arguing that such displays have become a familiar feature of Nigerian politics.

Watch the X video of ADC governorship candidate Taofeek Adegoke distributing corn here:

Reactions trail ADC governorship candidate corn video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@TEMDAYOOYETUNDE stated:

"Because they know that Nigerian people are stupid people they can’t think for themselves they follow emotion. No problem vote them in. You’ll be eating corn for complete four years."

@AdeWasiuBanjo noted:

"His corn eating is not my business, who is the boy that sang the background music? That must be an Ondo or Owo dialect. Ondo State indigenes here please help."

@Omotayo_tade wrote:

"He shouldn’t have used his hand to pick it from the pot. He should av allowed the woman to use the spoon and give him"

@eleniyanjb stated:

"Are you guys not turned of using the same tactics? What’s the obsession of buying road side corn, dem use corn swear for una?"

Critics describe ADC Oyo Governorship Candidate Taofeek's gesture as an outdated political strategy. Photo:Taofeek Adegoke.

Source: Instagram

ADC fires fresh shot at Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Bolaji Abdullahi, the national publicity secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), warned that President Bola Tinubu will bear personal responsibility if any harm comes to former Kaduna State governor Nasir el-Rufai while in custody.

Abdullahi made the remarks during an interview on Symfoni, saying el-Rufai's deteriorating health in detention is a matter of serious concern.

He argued that the circumstances surrounding the former governor's prolonged custody have less to do with law and more to do with political calculations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng