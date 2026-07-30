Iceland's Directorate of Immigration outlines six conditions that all citizenship applicants must satisfy before their application can be approved

Applicants must pass an Icelandic language test, though exemptions exist for elderly residents, children, and those with certain medical conditions

Foreigners who have received financial assistance from a municipality or have outstanding debts may be barred from qualifying for citizenship

Iceland has published a full list of six conditions that foreigners must meet before they can be granted Icelandic citizenship, with the requirements covering everything from language ability to financial independence and criminal history.

The Directorate of Immigration oversees the process and requires that applicants satisfy every single condition on the list before a citizenship application can succeed.

Iceland explains 6 requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship in Iceland

1. Residency status

The first requirement concerns residency status. Applicants must either hold a permanent residence permit or fall under a category that does not require one. Citizens of Nordic countries and EEA/EFTA member states are currently exempt from holding a residence permit under Icelandic law.

2. Identity verification

Identity verification comes next. Applicants must submit a copy of a valid passport, with colour copies preferred. In certain cases, a recognised identity card may be accepted in place of a passport.

3. Passing language test

Passing an Icelandic language test is the third condition. The Directorate may, however, waive this requirement in situations where enforcing it would be considered unreasonable. Those aged 65 or older who have lived in Iceland for at least seven years preceding their application, children currently attending or below primary school age, and individuals who can provide medical certification proving they are unable to sit the test on serious physical or mental health grounds are among those who may qualify for an exemption.

4. Payment of taxes

Anyone whose assets have been subject to an unsuccessful attachment, whose estate has entered liquidation, or who has outstanding tax arrears will not qualify.

5. Financial self-sufficiency

Applicants must show they are financially self-sufficient, meaning they have adequate income or funds to support themselves, have not received municipal financial assistance in the past three years, and have legally supported themselves throughout that same period.

6. No criminal record

The sixth and final condition relates to criminal history. The Directorate cannot grant citizenship until a specified waiting period has elapsed if an applicant has been fined or imprisoned, whether inside Iceland or abroad, or has an unresolved criminal case pending.

Applicants are required to submit criminal records from every country in which they have lived since the age of 15, which is the age of criminal responsibility under Icelandic law.

Those who have resided in the United States or Canada must provide a criminal record that includes fingerprint verification, as the rules around issuing such certificates vary by country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng