A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has earned praises online as she finishes with a first class from a rare course

The young lady mentioned the exact CGPA she finished with from the university and shared beautiful photos of herself

Many individuals who came across her post praised her after seeing the course she studied at the popular university

A student of the University of Lagos caught many people's attention after finishing with a first-class degree and a high CGPA of 4.76 in a very rare course.

The young lady, who revealed her name as Tomi Sulaimon, got many people talking about her course after she posted a video from her convocation event on social media.

Nigerians react as UNILAG student bags first class, flaunts CGPA. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/tomisulaimon, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: TikTok

UNILAG graduate bags first class, mentions course

She mentioned that she finished with a first-class degree and shared the exact CGPA she got after years of study in her department.

However, the course mentioned by @Tomisulaimon in her TikTok video drew the attention of many people.

UNILAG graduate earns praises online after finishing first class in rare course. Photo Source: Tiktok/tomisulaimon

Source: TikTok

She wrote on her TikTok page:

"BSC (Actuarial Science & Insurance)"

"FIRST CLASS HONORS (4.76)"

"GOD DID!!!!!!!"

After she mentioned her course with her CGPA, many people who came across the post took to the comments section of the TikTok video to speak about her achievement.

Reactions as UNILAG graduate bags first class

Imani added:

"Go straight to Big 4 baby boo! Just apply! pwc, EY, Deloitte and kpmg can’t wait to have you! So you can start earning millions soon 🥹 you are hot cake with this qualification!"

Priscilla shared:

"Actuarial Science!!!…congratulations."

Favour_Mccaleb wrote:

"Congratulations baby girl."

SANDRA||THE PROJECT MANAGER wrote:

"Actuarial science, First Clasd girl you the IT girl !!!!!congratulations."

Xoxo Favour noted:

"The type of ladies I love to see🥹🥳🥳… I can’t wait to also graduate with first class from unilag also."

Cotzy shared:

"Hi mama. I’m currently in 200L please I really need some motivation and someone to put me through. It’s not easy for real but I do love the course."

Imani added:

"Ah actuary? In the next 1-3years you should be a big millionaire! 🥹 I wanna be your friend! please be my friend!"

Shine baby wrote:

"Actuarial science?? Congratulations girlll!You did that!!!"

Mira,, the detective said:

"hii.i really need advice on this Actuarial science , I'm hearing it tough and we don't have u to 20 actuaries in Nigeria."

Jhana_Clothig added:

"First in class in this same course I’m studying ……..congratulations."

Pexy crochet/Portgraduate Harcourt noted:

"Even if I am doubting my capacity, in faith I say amen to this for myself congratulations girllll you rock."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) student who thought she wasn’t smart went viral after she graduated with a first-class degree. She shared on social media how she struggled with her JAMB and WAEC exams and felt like giving up.

UNILAG graduate breaks family record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has gone viral after setting a new record in her family.

The young lady, who gained admission into the university while many of her peers were already graduating, finished with a first-class degree and emerged as the second-best graduating student in her department.

Source: Legit.ng