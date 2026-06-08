A Nigerian lady living in the United States of America has shared the four ‘bad habits’ she was learning

She stated that these habits were against all the things she knew as a person who grew up in Nigeria

Her video went viral, and many who came across her story shared what they observed and their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady who lived abroad shared the “bad habits” she was learning in the United States of America.

She listed four actions she didn’t use to do in Nigeria but found out that she started doing in the US.

A Nigerian lady mentions 4 'bad habits' she learned after relocating to the US. Photo: @everydaywithene

Source: TikTok

Identified as @everydaywithene on TikTok, the lady said one of the habits she learnt is that she no longer greeted people.

Secondly, she said she started dressing down, and thirdly, she now gives people fake smiles.

The video was captioned:

"4 bad habits I'm learning as a Nigerian living in the states. Bad habits I'm learning as a Nigerian living in the states."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's experience in US

JUNE 27th said:

"Everything you said that is a bad habit, is actually what I want, I don’t like greeting, I just have to force myself to, I love minding my business, not that I have issues with the person oo, Abeg just Dey on your own, I love it that way."

mrssunshine said:

"While you are there please don't change the way you dress. Dress up and stand out!!!! Did you hear that?! Then whenever you visit home Greet everyone you see. Give everyone you see a big and happy smile. Talk & laugh with all your neighbours."

F&Fkreationz said:

"I disagree on the dressing down. It might just be something simple but people don’t dress down."

Evie said:

"As a Liberian living in the US, I have adopted to everything you stated except the dressing down part. I'm NOT dressing down. Looking good makes me feel happy as a person, and I will NEVER give that up for anything."

Mme Stephanie✨🌺 said:

"I will dress up for myself not for people. Each time I go out, I get asked what's the occasion and I say I am celebrating life. Life to too short to blend it. I will stand out with my dressing always."

PROFOsabenedict 🇳🇬 🇨🇦 said:

"Yes o. I have been in America for almost 30 years. I agree with you except for dressing down. I don't dress down. I dress up like the royalty that am."

A Nigerian lady living in the United States shares her experience. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng