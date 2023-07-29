A Nigerian man who now lives in Canada said he used the money he earned as salary to buy a Honda Civic

The happy man, Abwire, said he invested his first salary in the white coloured Honda Civic and posted a video of it on TikTok

After the video emerged, the man received a lot of congratulatory messages from his followers, who joined in the celebration

A Nigerian man resident in Canada has bought a Honda Civic car for himself, and he came on TikTok to celebrate.

The car owner, Abwire, posted a video of the Honda Civic using his TikTok account, and his friends and followers joined to celebrate with him.

The man said he used his first month salary in Canada to buy the Honda Civic. Photo credit: TikTok/@abwire1.

Abwire revealed to his followers that the money he used to buy the car was his first salary in Canada.

He said it was his first pay as a Canadian resident, and he used it to bless himself with the white-coloured Honda Civic.

Nigerian resident in Canada buys car with first salary

The video shows how happy Abwire is to have become a car owner a short while after relocating to Canada.

Abwire captioned the video:

"My first one month salary in Canada. I purchased my first car. Congratulations to me."

Some people who saw the video joined him in the celebration as they took to the comment section to congratulate him. Others, however, asked Abwire to tell them the kind of work he does.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as man buys car in Canada

@Lee min Ho said:

"Abeg no vex which work you dey do?

@TonyAmor said:

I have been in Canada for almost two weeks now. Seriously looking for any job bro."

@Loftus 777 asked:

"This same Canada wey I dey so."

@johnsonejembi2 commented:

"Congratulations. I know of Nigerian we dey there. They trade forex them dey code added to their salary so getting this kind of car no be issues."

