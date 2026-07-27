The United Kingdom government has outlined the official procedure for sending money to individuals currently held in prisons

Under the streamlined digital system, traditional payment methods such as cash and bank transfers are no longer permitted

The service is entirely free and secure, but senders must possess two vital pieces of information to complete the transaction successfully

According to official documentation published on the UK government's portal, a secure, free, and centralised digital service has been established to handle all financial transfers to prisoners.

To make a successful payment, the UK government has specified that senders need only two essential pieces of information before they begin the process.

The UK government lists things needed to send money to a prisoner in the UK prison. Photo credit: Andy Burnham, andrew aitchison/Getty Images

Source: UGC

How to send money to UK prisoner

According to the UK government's portal, before initiating a transfer, you must ensure you have the following details of the recipient:

The Prisoner Number: A unique alphanumeric identifier assigned to the inmate upon admission. The Prisoner’s Date of Birth: The exact day, month, and year the inmate was born.

Without these two accurate details, the system will not be able to locate the prisoner’s account, and the transaction cannot be processed.

Important rules sending money to UK prisoner

The UK government also implemented strict security measures regarding how funds are received in correctional facilities.

Prospective senders must note that the following traditional payment methods are no longer accepted:

Cash sent by post

Bank transfers

Cheques

Postal orders

Instead, all standard transactions must be completed digitally using a valid debit card. The portal currently accepts:

Visa

Mastercard

Maestro

How long for prisoner's money to arrive?

Once the payment is successfully completed online, the funds are securely processed and transferred to the prisoner's personal account.

According to the UK Ministry of Justice, the transaction is fast, with funds usually taking less than three working days to reach the inmate's account, although processing times may occasionally vary depending on the facility.

Yahoo boys to be deported from US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) listed 28 Nigerian Yahoo boys for deportation on its "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) portal, publishing their names, photographs, and the crimes for which they were convicted.

The Yahoo boys were convicted of offences including cybercrime, business email compromise (BEC), wire fraud, and benefits fraud.

Source: Legit.ng