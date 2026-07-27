UK Government Releases Updated Guidelines, Lists 2 Things Needed to Send Money to a Prisoner
- The United Kingdom government has outlined the official procedure for sending money to individuals currently held in prisons
- Under the streamlined digital system, traditional payment methods such as cash and bank transfers are no longer permitted
- The service is entirely free and secure, but senders must possess two vital pieces of information to complete the transaction successfully
According to official documentation published on the UK government's portal, a secure, free, and centralised digital service has been established to handle all financial transfers to prisoners.
To make a successful payment, the UK government has specified that senders need only two essential pieces of information before they begin the process.
How to send money to UK prisoner
According to the UK government's portal, before initiating a transfer, you must ensure you have the following details of the recipient:
- The Prisoner Number: A unique alphanumeric identifier assigned to the inmate upon admission.
- The Prisoner’s Date of Birth: The exact day, month, and year the inmate was born.
Without these two accurate details, the system will not be able to locate the prisoner’s account, and the transaction cannot be processed.
Important rules sending money to UK prisoner
The UK government also implemented strict security measures regarding how funds are received in correctional facilities.
Prospective senders must note that the following traditional payment methods are no longer accepted:
- Cash sent by post
- Bank transfers
- Cheques
- Postal orders
Instead, all standard transactions must be completed digitally using a valid debit card. The portal currently accepts:
- Visa
- Mastercard
- Maestro
How long for prisoner's money to arrive?
Once the payment is successfully completed online, the funds are securely processed and transferred to the prisoner's personal account.
According to the UK Ministry of Justice, the transaction is fast, with funds usually taking less than three working days to reach the inmate's account, although processing times may occasionally vary depending on the facility.
Yahoo boys to be deported from US
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) listed 28 Nigerian Yahoo boys for deportation on its "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) portal, publishing their names, photographs, and the crimes for which they were convicted.
The Yahoo boys were convicted of offences including cybercrime, business email compromise (BEC), wire fraud, and benefits fraud.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng