Germany's government has outlined the key advantages that come with obtaining German citizenship, covering everything from career freedom to travel perks

Foreigners who naturalise automatically become European Union citizens, unlocking the right to live and work across all EU member states

German citizenship also grants holders a permanent residence status, removing the need to repeatedly renew permits through immigration authorities

Germany's federal government has published an official list of reasons why foreigners living in the country should consider applying for naturalisation, highlighting five major benefits that come with holding a German passport.

The information, shared through Germany's official naturalisation portal, is aimed at encouraging eligible residents to take the citizenship step by spelling out what they stand to gain once they do.

Germany lists 5 benefits foreigners enjoy after they acquire citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

5 benefits of becoming German citizen

1. Career freedom and job security

One of the most significant advantages outlined is professional freedom. German citizens face no immigration-related restrictions when choosing a career path. This means a naturalised citizen can practise medicine, open a business, or pursue roles in the public sector, including positions in the police force, schools, or local government, without any additional legal hurdles tied to their migration status. The government also noted that setting up a company becomes considerably easier once a person holds citizenship.

2. Life security

Beyond careers, naturalisation also puts an end to the cycle of permit renewals. Residents who become citizens no longer need to make repeated visits to immigration offices or foreign consulates to maintain their right to stay. The government described this as providing a "secure, life-long residence status" that allows people to plan their futures in Germany with confidence.

3. EU citizenship

A benefit that extends well beyond Germany's borders is automatic European Union citizenship. Once naturalised, a person gains the right to live, study, and work in any EU member state without needing extra permits, effectively opening up 27 countries to them.

4. Travel advantages

German citizenship also comes with considerable travel advantages. Passport holders can enter many countries around the world without a visa, and in cases where a visa is required, the application process tends to be more straightforward than it would be on a non-German travel document.

5. Political Participation Rights

The government also highlighted the right to vote and stand for election as a meaningful benefit of citizenship. Naturalised Germans can participate in elections at the local, state, federal, and European Parliament levels. They are also eligible to run as candidates in those same elections, giving them a full and active role in shaping the country's political direction.

Germany's naturalisation portal presents these five areas as the core case for why long-term foreign residents should consider making their ties to the country official.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng