A Nigerian man who resides and works in Toronto, Canada, has given netizens an insight into his life

The Nigerian in the diaspora said his monthly salary is $2,200 (over N2.3 million) and his expenses take a large chunk of his income

He gave a breakdown of how much he spends every month and the amount he ends up with after settling his bills

A Nigerian man who works in Toronto, Canada, has given internet users a breakdown of how much he makes monthly and what is left after he pays his bills.

The man showed netizens what a day in his life looks like, starting with him arriving at the bus stop at 5:30am to catch a bus to his workplace.

In a video, he arrived at work by 7:20am and started work by 7:30am. The man highlighted his monthly expenses.

From his $2,200 (N2.3 million) monthly pay, his total expenses amounted to $1,865 (N2 million).

Giving a breakdown of his expenses, he noted that renting a room costs him $950 (N1 million), bus pass $150 (N161k), heating hydro and internet $150 (N161k), groceries $400 (N430k) and miscellaneous $150 (N161k).

At the end of the day, he said he would be left with $335 (N360k).

"How much to family? How much savings?" he wondered.

Watch her video below:

Canada resident's salary and expenses sparks reactions

Matta_d_Art 🇨🇦 said:

"You’re right. Life in big cities is difficult and expensive. I’m glad you made this video. Some people think big cities offer better opportunities, but with that comes expenses and sacrifices. Chin up."

adamvolski said:

"Should be grateful, you have a job, healthy, in peace etc...What would you expect : sleep and getting paid just for existing ???"

FiifiArthur said:

"Bro find small car and buy. You will sleep better and make best out of your time. Or less. You stay in Canada for 10 years and spent 5 years in a bus."

kaimariin said:

"You're a big guy, you should do security bro. Or work another second job. Come bro, work hard 60/80 hours. Save the money, then buy a car, you should be working 2 or three jobs."

Do emond said:

"Canada is dead I’m French canadien born in Quebec end no more dream here we think leaving our beautiful country end we don’t no we’re go we are lost i suggest at any body comme here to rethink."

Cj Smith 🇨🇦 said:

"Thank you for sharing. The hustle is real for so many & some ppl in these comments need to check their privilege. how old are you? and 2nd I'm glad you're here. things will get better! following."

youngandrich__01 said:

"I would buy a car. 345 x 12 is $4000 save 1 year. Then live in my car. Saving 950+350 =1,300 a month savings x 12 = $15,600 do that for 2 yrs you have $31,000. Buy a RV home for $15k. Repeat x 3 yrs."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who relocated abroad had used his one-month salary to buy a Honda Civic

Why Canada resident can't enjoy his money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in Canada who earns a lot of money had shown why he cannot enjoy his money.

According to the man, he barely has enough time to sleep at home and works hard every day. He added that the nature of his job has also made it difficult for him to make new friends.

His post stirred mixed reactions. Some said they sometimes work 21 hours a day to survive in the expensive and competitive environment abroad.

