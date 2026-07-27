The UK government published the fees adults and children must pay when applying for a UK passport using a paper application form

Applicants can choose between a 34-page and a 54-page passport, with each option carrying a different fee depending on the applicant's age

The UK government website also outlines the accepted payment methods available to applicants submitting paper forms

The UK government has published the fees that adult and child applicants are required to pay when submitting a passport application through a paper form.

Details on the official UK government website outline the costs associated with both online and paper applications. The breakdown below covers fees specifically for those who choose the paper application route.

UK lists 4 passport fees for paper applicants, reveals amount to pay. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/Pool/Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

UK passport paper application fees

1. Adult (16+) 34-page passport

Adults aged 16 and above applying for a standard 34-page UK passport via paper form will pay £115.50 (approximately N209,591).

2. Adult (16+) 54-page passport

Adults aged 16 and above who require the larger 54-page passport face a higher fee of £129.50 (approximately N235,005).

3. Child (under 16) 34-page passport

For children under the age of 16, the fee for a 34-page passport submitted through a paper application is £80 (approximately N145,161).

4. Child (under 16) 54-page passport

Children under 16 applying for the larger 54-page passport will attract a fee of £94 (approximately N170,551).

How to Pay for a UK Passport Application

According to the UK government website, applicants submitting paper forms have several options for settling their fees, including cash, debit card, and other approved payment methods.

Qatar lists requirements to get citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Qatar government published four requirements foreigners must meet before they can be considered for citizenship.

The conditions include living in Qatar for at least 25 years, being able to support themselves financially, having a clean criminal record, and being able to speak and write Arabic.

Source: Legit.ng