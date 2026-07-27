Peter Obi has denied making divisive remarks about northern Nigerians, describing the allegation as false

The NDC presidential candidate cited his humanitarian work and long-standing ties across northern Nigeria to defend his record

Obi argued that his actions over the years demonstrate a commitment to national unity rather than division

Peter Obi has denied claims that he made divisive comments about northern Nigerians, insisting the accusation does not match his actions over the years.

During an interview on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate dismissed the allegation, saying:

"That's a lie. It never happened."

Peter Obi insists he never made divisive remarks about northern Nigerians. Photo: PeterObi

Source: Facebook

To support his response, Obi, on Sunday, July 26, said his relationship with northern communities goes beyond politics. He listed humanitarian visits to Borno, Benue, Katsina, Kebbi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi and Sokoto, where he said he met victims of violence and other crises.

He also recalled spending some Christmas and New Year celebrations in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

Obi cites record in the North

The former Anambra governor also spoke about Borno, saying he travelled there during the early Boko Haram insurgency to console former governor Ali Modu Sheriff after his brother was killed.

Obi said he later returned after severe flooding in the state, donated N50 million, met the governor and the Shehu of Borno, and visited displaced residents.

He also referred to decisions he made while leading Anambra State. He said his aide-de-camp (ADC) was a Muslim from Kano, his cooks came from northern Nigeria, and his administration sponsored Muslim faithful in the state for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

"As governor, I was paying for Muslims living in Anambra to go to Hajj," he said.

He further said he currently supports Almajiri schools in Kano and Bauchi, alongside a School of Nursing in Bauchi, maintaining that his record reflects national unity rather than hostility toward the North.

Peter Obi urges Tinubu not to seek re-election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi urged President Bola Tinubu not to contest the 2027 presidential election. He argued that Nigeria needs new leadership to address worsening economic and security challenges.

Obi said Tinubu had changed since serving as Lagos governor and no longer had the capacity to solve the country's problems.

Source: Legit.ng