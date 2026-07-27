A Nigerian woman has revealed she lost more than N15 million in her bid to leave Nigeria for another country

She posted a candid video expressing her pain over the financial losses, filmed at home with her holding up her Nigerian passport

The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread sympathy and debate about the reason she lost that much amount

A Nigerian woman has stunned social media users after revealing she lost over N15 million during failed attempts to japa from Nigeria.

The TikTok creator, known as @livingasjasmine0, posted the emotional tape on 25 July 2026.

A Nigerian lady shares her frustration after losing N15m trying to relocate abroad. Photo credit: @livingasjasmine0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady loses N15m relocating abroad

According to her, she lost such a large amount because she used travel agents to handle her relocation attempts. An on-screen caption read:

"You don't know pain until you've lost over 15m to agents in the aim to leave Nigeria."

Her words were few but raw. She captured herself holding her Nigerian passport in one hand and her e-Yellow Card in the other.

Failed relocation: Reactions as lady loses N15m

The video struck a nerve among Nigerians. Many shared their own frustration and offered her words of comfort. Some of the comments are below:

@Bisoye said:

"I would never understand using agents to apply for visa, go to the website look at the requirements prepare your documents and apply that all the agent does."

@CHI NG 🔒 NL said:

"Things wey u feel run online yourself so sorry for that."

@Fay said:

"Wish we could all build a community to learn from each other, do applications together too."

@Ayanfe Oluwa backup 🧸 said:

"Omoh so sorry, you will recover all losses."

Watch the video that sparked the conversation:

Woman speaks about relocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UK-based Nigerian woman identified as @Funminz on X called out a popular misconception driving thousands of Nigerians to pursue MSc degrees abroad,.

She argued that British universities offer student visas easily because international tuition fees are a revenue stream, not out of any commitment to migrants' futures.

Source: Legit.ng