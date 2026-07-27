Dora Semanu, who lives with hirsutism, says she intentionally stopped shaving her facial hair despite harsh comments from strangers

She recalled being mocked, mistaken for a man, and told no one would ever love her because of her appearance

Rather than hide, she chose to embrace her natural look and now encourages others with visible differences to reject shame

A woman living with hirsutism, Dora Semanu, has shared the emotional reason she stopped shaving her facial hair despite years of criticism, saying she wanted to embrace what makes her unique.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Semanu opened up about living with the condition, which causes women to grow excessive, coarse hair on areas such as the face, chest and back.

Dora Semanu says she intentionally stopped shaving her facial hair despite harsh comments from strangers. Photos: BBC Pidgin.

Source: Instagram

‘People ask if I’m a man’

According to Semanu, strangers often stare at her, whisper among themselves and even question her gender.

“Anytime people meet me, they will say, ‘Is she a man or a woman?’” she said, adding that such remarks no longer define her.

Although she admitted the comments can be hurtful, she insisted she has chosen to remain true to herself.

“I am me. I just want to look natural. That’s all,” she said.

Why she stopped shaving

Semanu explained that the hair first appeared as a single strand before gradually spreading across her face.

Instead of removing it, she made a life-changing decision.

“The reason why I stopped shaving it, I just want to look different,” she said.

In a light-hearted remark, she joked that if people had nothing to discuss, seeing her would always give them something to talk about.

Despite her confidence, Semanu revealed that the most painful remark she has ever received was from someone who claimed no man would ever approach her because of her appearance.

Still, she refused to let such opinions change her.

Encouraging others with visible differences, she urged society to stop judging people based on appearance.

“We are not thieves. We don’t kill. We are like you people, so please accept us like this,” she said.

Watch an X video of Dora Semanu speaking about her condition here:

Reactions trail Dora Semanu's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@sucrenwa stated:

"This reminds me of wen I was a kid during d Oso Abiola masquerade festival.we saw som1 who looked exactly like dis lady. Out of curiosity, we asked questns,n we were told d person was born wit both male n female genitalia. So since d mom wanted a girl,so d male organ was removed"

@PrettyMfon noted:

"This looks like Hormonal inbalance. You can still shave off the hair na. Well, you have your reasons for leaving it on"

Dora Semanu says no one would ever love her because of her appearance. Photo: Dera Semanu.

Source: Instagram

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere has resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, has reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and is now serving as a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation has become a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng