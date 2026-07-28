A video of Sunday Igboho recounting his miraculous escape during a DSS raid of his house in 2021 is making waves online

The Yoruba activist shared what allegedly transpired amid the chaos at his residence on that fateful day

Sunday Igboho's narration in the video has since sparked mixed reactions on social media

Prominent Yoruba self-determination advocate Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has shared a dramatic firsthand account of his escape during the Department of State Services (DSS) raid on his Ibadan residence in July 2021.

In a recently circulated video, Igboho, who was spotted with some Muslim clerics, recalled opening a room door amid the chaos in his house.

Sunday Igoho recounts what transpired at his residence during 2021 DSS raid. Credit: sundayigboho

Source: Facebook

He claimed security forces failed to locate him, instead killing a cat they believed to be his transformed form, and even brought in a fake babalawo (traditional priest) to perform rituals aimed at apprehending him.

Speaking in Yoruba, Igboho said,

"I had to open the door of the room when 'dudu' was been beaten. They came in but didn't see me & I watched them kill the Cat they saw cause they thought I turned to a Cat. I even watched them bring a fake babalawo to do a little ritual. God saved me."

The 2021 raid occurred amid Igboho's high-profile campaign against banditry and Fulani herdsmen violence in Southwest Nigeria. He later fled to Benin Republic where he was detained.

No official comment has yet been issued by the DSS on the latest recounting of the events.

Mixed reactions trail video of Sunday Igboho recounting escape from DSS. Credit: sundayigboho

Source: Getty Images

The video of Sunday Igboho recounting his escape is below:

What netizens said about Sunday Igboho

The video has since sparked mixed reactions on X as netizens shared diverse views. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

kennychitown1 commented:

"Iro po. So why did u require a visa to go to Germany? Why didn’t u at least disappear in jail in Benin?"

Montero - Olu Lewis said:

"No be mouth o. DAS and DMI said they were sure he was inside the house and it was surrounded but didnt see him. He didnt telephoto but they just couldn't see him. Theres a reason they brought babalawo naa."

Kwest_0202 commented:

"Hmm! You see those people that are saying Sunday Igboho has nothing, calling him Fenuwu Gate blablabla they know nothing about Igboho at all. Sunday Igboho is a very powerful and strong man. He's a great warrior. One thing I also like about him is that he always acknowledged God."

TobifromTAT said:

"I like as he enter those alfas for two minute mark."

Ola1378251 commented:

"This one don start to dey lie . No be ordinary last man Abi nah VIO catch am for Benin republic wey him hand comot?"

Sunday Igboho reacts to Arewa's allegation

Legit.ng previously reported that the Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum have warned about the potential of Nigeria turning into anarchy if the federal government does not step into the outburst of the self-acclaimed Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemi, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho was recently reported to have issued an ultimatum to Fulani leaders in Oyo state over the abduction of a pregnant woman and her relatives.

Source: Legit.ng