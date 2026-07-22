A Nigerian man filmed a solemn video vow to his wife, swearing he would never cheat on her once he joined her in Canada

The husband acknowledged that his wife had spent three years alone without him and their children, and asked for her forgiveness

The video went viral on Facebook, sparking a heated debate about whether public fidelity pledges were a sign of love or a red flag

A Nigerian man stirred conversations online after posting a heartfelt but controversial video in which he made a sworn pledge of fidelity to his wife.

In the video, he boldly called for death to befall him if he ever cheated on her upon joining her in Canada.

Nigerian man vows to be faithful to his wife. Photo credit: @Ezinne Frank/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The man spoke directly into the camera with visible emotion, addressing his wife by the tender titles of "my lovely wife" and "my mother."

He acknowledged the weight of what she had endured, saying she had spent three good years raising their children without him by her side.

Husband's solemn pledge went viral

In the video, the man made his position clear without ambiguity. He said that if he ever arrived in Canada and was unfaithful to her, death should come upon him "in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth."

He repeated the vow twice during the clip, underscoring how seriously he wanted her to receive it.

The man also spoke about forgiveness, urging his wife to let go of whatever had hurt her in the past so they could build a happy home together.

He promised never to divorce her, saying he did not care what others thought and that his only concern was her happiness and the wellbeing of their children.

Towards the end of the video, he explained that posting the vow publicly was his wife's request, stating that she wanted evidence of his love and trust before his relocation.

Nigerians divided over public vow

The clip drew sharp and varied responses from Nigerians, with some moved by the gesture and others questioning its sincerity and purpose.

John said:

"This is commendable, but no one will die biko let forgive as God forgave us, forgiveness is a virtue."

Michael said:

"We're obligated to be faithful to our partners, no matter the location. Either Nigeria or Canada. If the essence of the vow is for Canada, then the it doesn't serve the purpose. All men to their own wishes and will. I can't make this vow to any human being if the intent is for relocation. I won't even ridicule my own wife to come and make an online vow. To what end. If I don't trust you enough, then I won't commit to the relationship. I'm just saying my own mind. Faithfulness should be effortless and not coerced. If you force a desperate person, they can make any vow and can withdraw it at any point. My own submission will be to give your totality to your partner, no matter the location. If you have doubts, then don't commit. After all, Canada isn't heaven."

See the post below:

Lady vows never to pray to God

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared an emotional post on the TikTok app, crying bitterly and denouncing her faith in God.

In the heartbreaking video, she broke down in tears and disclosed why she had taken the decision never to pray to God again.

Source: Legit.ng