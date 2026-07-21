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Canada Bans 3 African Nations From Entering into the Country, Links It to Ebola Outbreak
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Canada Bans 3 African Nations From Entering into the Country, Links It to Ebola Outbreak

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • The Canadian government, through its immigration department, has updated its travel entry requirements, imposing strict bans on three African nations
  • According to the official government portal, the new travel restrictions target both foreign nationals living in these regions and those who have visited them recently
  • The Canadian authorities stated that the emergency travel measures are designed to focus on its citizens' well-being

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The Government of Canada has updated its immigration and travel guidelines, imposing a strict travel ban on foreign nationals from three African countries.

According to official updates published on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) portal, the restriction is a direct response to ongoing health concerns regarding the Ebola virus in certain parts of the African continent.

Canada shares reason it bans 3 african countries from entering the nation
The Canadian government releases the names of 3 African countries that are not allowed to visit. Photo credit: Mark Carney
Source: UGC

Canada bans 3 African countries from visiting

The Canadian government has named the three countries whose citizens and recent visitors are affected by the travel ban:

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  1. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)
  2. South Sudan
  3. Uganda

Read also

Canada bans foreigners who visited Congo in last 21 days over Ebola fears

Why Canada imposed the travel restrictions

The travel ban is a preventive measure targeting travellers coming from active or high-risk Ebola zones. Ebola is a highly contagious and severe viral hemorrhagic fever that poses a significant threat to global health security.

To prevent any potential outbreak within its borders, the Canadian government enacted these strict safety protocols in two distinct phases:

  • The Resident Ban (Effective May 27, 2026): Under this rule, foreign nationals living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and Uganda are completely barred from traveling to Canada.
  • The Visitor Ban (Effective July 20, 2026): In a newly updated measure, foreign nationals who have visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo within the past 21 days are also prohibited from entering Canada. The 21-day window aligns with the maximum incubation period of the Ebola virus.

Canada updates visa rule for interntational students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canada now requires a Provincial Attestation Letter for undergraduate and college programme applicants, with exceptions for postgraduate students.

Read also

US releases list of 10 African countries citizens must not travel to, issues strong warning

The Canadian government raised financial proof requirements and updated its Post-Graduation Work Permit policy to reflect labour market priorities.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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