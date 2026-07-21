Canada Bans 3 African Nations From Entering into the Country, Links It to Ebola Outbreak
- The Canadian government, through its immigration department, has updated its travel entry requirements, imposing strict bans on three African nations
- According to the official government portal, the new travel restrictions target both foreign nationals living in these regions and those who have visited them recently
- The Canadian authorities stated that the emergency travel measures are designed to focus on its citizens' well-being
The Government of Canada has updated its immigration and travel guidelines, imposing a strict travel ban on foreign nationals from three African countries.
According to official updates published on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) portal, the restriction is a direct response to ongoing health concerns regarding the Ebola virus in certain parts of the African continent.
Canada bans 3 African countries from visiting
The Canadian government has named the three countries whose citizens and recent visitors are affected by the travel ban:
- The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)
- South Sudan
- Uganda
Why Canada imposed the travel restrictions
The travel ban is a preventive measure targeting travellers coming from active or high-risk Ebola zones. Ebola is a highly contagious and severe viral hemorrhagic fever that poses a significant threat to global health security.
To prevent any potential outbreak within its borders, the Canadian government enacted these strict safety protocols in two distinct phases:
- The Resident Ban (Effective May 27, 2026): Under this rule, foreign nationals living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and Uganda are completely barred from traveling to Canada.
- The Visitor Ban (Effective July 20, 2026): In a newly updated measure, foreign nationals who have visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo within the past 21 days are also prohibited from entering Canada. The 21-day window aligns with the maximum incubation period of the Ebola virus.
Canada updates visa rule for interntational students
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canada now requires a Provincial Attestation Letter for undergraduate and college programme applicants, with exceptions for postgraduate students.
The Canadian government raised financial proof requirements and updated its Post-Graduation Work Permit policy to reflect labour market priorities.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng