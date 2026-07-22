Armed men stormed a cattle camp in Ifite Awka, Awka South LGA, in the early hours of Tuesday, killing four herders

The four victims were brothers from the same family, and MACBAN has condemned the attack and called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators

Anambra Police confirmed the attack and said the assailants were armed with AK-47 rifles, pump-action guns and machetes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra State - Four cattle herders were shot dead when armed men attacked a cattle camp in the Ifite Awka Community of Awka South Local Government Area, Anambra State.

The four victims were brothers from the same family identified as Mohammed Bujumi, Hassan Bujumi, Abubakar Bujumi, and Sani Bujumi.

It was gathered that the cattle camp belongs to one Alhaji Aminu Mohammed.

The National Deputy Director-General of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, said the herders were carrying out routine cattle-rearing activities when unknown armed assailants opened fire on them indiscriminately.

As reported by Daily Trust, Sidiki made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Several cattle were also killed during the attack, and the assailants reportedly fled towards the nearby Mgbakwu Community with portions of the carcasses.

One herder, Usman Iliyasu, managed to escape.

A survivor who spoke at the B Division of the Nigeria Police Force in Awka said the attack took place near Miracle Junction in Ifite Awka in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to him, the gunmen had already begun slaughtering cattle before a security team arrived and forced them to flee.

Miyetti Allah calls for justice

He also urged the Anambra State Government to take urgent steps to strengthen security and protect lives and property in the state.

"MACBAN strongly condemns this heinous and senseless attack and calls on all relevant security agencies to immediately investigate the incident, apprehend the perpetrators, and bring them to justice."

While praising the response of the Joint Task Force, he appealed to MACBAN members to remain calm and stay within their camps rather than retaliate.

Police launch investigation

According to The Punch, the state police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, described the incident as gruesome.

He confirmed that the attack occurred in a residential settlement in the hinterland of Agu-Ifite, Awka.

He said a Police-led Joint Security Team responded after receiving a distress call and found four cows dead at the scene, with two others already killed and portions of their meat removed.

Ikenga said police officers also recovered several sacks of abandoned meat near the scene.

Preliminary findings by the security team showed the attackers used sophisticated weapons including AK-47 rifles, pump-action guns, double-barrel guns, and machetes.

The police spokesperson confirmed that one survivor is assisting investigators.

"The Anambra State Police Command urges members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible and timely information that may assist the ongoing investigation.

Further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses."

The Commissioner of Police has ordered a comprehensive, intelligence-driven investigation to identify and prosecute all those responsible for the killings.

Gunmen kill 3 herdsmen, injure 2 others

Recall that gunmen ambushed a group of herders grazing cattle near Tanjol community in Riyom LGA of Plateau State on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

MACBAN identified the three deceased herders by name and accused the Berom ethnic group of carrying out the attack.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association denied the allegation, claiming the victims were attackers repelled by local vigilantes.

Gunmen ambush, kill 2 herdsmen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that two herdsmen were killed in Talma village, Plateau state, while heading to a cattle pen late Monday night, June 22, 2026.

The MACBAN chairman, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, condemned the unprovoked attack, calling for justice against the perpetrators.

A survivor recounted his narrow escape from gunmen, highlighting the ongoing violence against herders in the region.

Source: Legit.ng