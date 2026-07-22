Music executive Soso Soberekon announced his traditional marriage by sharing a prewedding photo on social media

The couple stepped out in matching pink and orange lace outfits as guests cheered them on at the ceremony

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and some cheeky remarks

Music executive Soso Soberekon is officially off the market. The talent manager announced his traditional wedding by sharing a prewedding photo on social media, confirming to fans that he had found a life partner.

In the wedding video making the rounds online, Soberekon and his bride walked together hand in hand as guests at the ceremony cheered, sang, and hailed the couple.

Reactions as Soso Soberekon weds lover in traditional wedding ceremony. Photo credit@sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

Both the groom and his bride were dressed in coordinated pink and orange lace outfits, cutting a colourful and elegant figure as they made their entrance.

Soso Soberekon weds lover in traditional ceremony. Photo credit@sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

Here is the Instagram video of Soso Soberekon's traditional wedding video below:

Fans react to Soso Soberekon's wedding

The announcement drew a wave of responses from followers online, with reactions ranging from heartfelt congratulations to playful commentary.

@chief_sunny_ikuku wrote:

"Congratulations big Soso. The wedding go Loud sha. E remind Don Baba"

@zionzon2021 joined in:

"Congratulations oooooo why did he not marry those naked ones dancing with him? All the best the groom and bride"

@stellawendy26 shared:

"Congratulations mine is next but no Adam"

@debbyzeal02 reacted:

"The way I'm happy that natural girls are winning ehh. Team natural Oyeeee"

@joe124171 commented:

"so BBL na only for OS work"

Soso Soberekon gifts Oluremi Tinubu on her birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Soso Soberekon caused a stir online after sending a monetary gift to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

Soso shared evidence showing he sent N100,000 and accompanied it with a birthday message wishing the First Lady well.

His gesture came after Oluremi Tinubu requested that well-wishers channel birthday gifts and congratulatory funds towards a National Library project, a move that generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng