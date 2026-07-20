Dominica's government published a full list of countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry, covering both six-month and three-month stays

Commonwealth nations and CARICOM member states are among those granted the longest visa-free period of six months in Dominica

Tourists and transit passengers fall under a separate category with a maximum permitted stay of just 21 days

The Commonwealth of Dominica has released an official breakdown of all the countries whose citizens are permitted to enter and remain on the island without obtaining a visa, with eligibility varying by country of origin.

According to information published on the Dominica government's official website, nationals of qualifying countries can visit for either 3 or 6 months, depending on their nationality. A shorter allowance of 21 days applies specifically to tourists and passengers in transit.

Dominica publishes names of visa-free countries for 2026, shares stay duration. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Sana Farzouli

Source: Getty Images

Countries allowed 6 months in Dominica

The most generous access is reserved for citizens of Commonwealth of Nations member states and CARICOM member states, all of whom qualify for a six-month visa-free stay. Several European Union countries are also on this list, including Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Citizens of the United States of America are equally entitled to the six-month allowance.

Countries with 3-month visa-free access

A separate group of countries qualifies for three months of visa-free entry. This list includes Argentina, Belgium, Costa Rica, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands (including the Netherlands Antilles), Norway, the People's Republic of China, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Venezuela.

Notably, the United Kingdom appears in the three-month category rather than the six-month group, despite being a former colonial power and a Commonwealth nation, which places it in a different standing from other Commonwealth member states under Dominica's framework.

Countries not featured on either list would need to apply for a visa before travelling to Dominica. The government website also contains details regarding transit visa requirements for passengers passing through the country.

Attached is a link to the Dominica government website where the names of the countries are published. The website also contains information about transit visas.

Hong Kong: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Hong Kong released the official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the territory without a visa.

The report explained that eligible African countries have different visa-free stay periods, with some citizens allowed to stay for up to 3 months, while others can remain for 1 month or 14 days, depending on Hong Kong's visa policy.

Source: Legit.ng