Adefunke Adeteju Kuyoro, former president of APPOEMN, has passed away at 64

Kuyoro's company TWC Events Services confirmed her death, honouring her 'impactful leadership'

Condolences from family and friends expressed deep gratitude for the legacy she left behind

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Adefunke Kuyoro, a former president of the Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN), is dead.

Kuyoro’s death was confirmed in a statement released on Saturday, June 6, 2026, by the deceased's family.

Adefunke Kuyoro, former APPOEMN president, dies, with her family confirming the news in a statement released on June 6, 2026. Photo credit: @StuartKlinke

Source: Twitter

Adefunke Kuyoro is dead

Legit.ng learnt that Kuyoro, 64, “peacefully transitioned to glory” on June 2, 2026.

Kuyoro’s company, TWC Events Services, also confirmed the sad update.

TWC Events’ statement, jointly released by the Kuyoro family, read:

“It is with a heavy heart that we, the TWC Event Management Services, announce the passing of our beloved CEO, Mrs. Adefunke Kuyoro, fondly known to us all as Mummy K/Mrs. K.

“Mummy K was not just our leader; she was our pillar, our inspiration, and the heart of everything we built together. Her grace, vision, and passion for excellence defined TWC Event Management Service, and her impact will live on in every event we ever touch.

“We are devastated by this loss, but we are comforted knowing that she lived a life full of purpose, love, and dedication.”

The statement added:

“To everyone who has reached out with condolence messages, calls, and kind words, the family and the entire TWC team are deeply grateful. Your love and support during this incredibly difficult time means more than words can express. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“Mummy K, you will forever remain in our hearts. Rest in perfect peace.”

A Facebook post on Adefunke Kuyoro confirming the entrepreneur's demise can be viewed :

Business mogul Ibru is dead

In a related news, business mogul and chairman of the Ibru Organisation, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, died at 67 after a brief illness.

A key figure in Nigeria’s corporate world, he sustained and expanded the Ibru dynasty established by his late father, Olorogun Michael Ibru.

Tributes poured in nationwide, with former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Dele Momodu describing him as “an extremely friendly gentleman and a socialite par excellence".

In a post on Instagram, Momodu wrote:

“News has just reached me in the skies that one of Nigeria’s most recognisable businessmen, OLOROGUN OSKAR IBRU, has passed on… He was an extremely friendly gentleman, and a socialite per excellence, who was loved so passionately by families and friends… He was the son of the business Titan, OLOROGUN MICHAEL IBRU… Rest in peace, dear Brother…”

Billionaire entrepreneur Dantata is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of elder statesman and business mogul, Aminu Dantata.

Dantata died in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to family sources. Two of his grandchildren, Sanusi and Nanah, confirmed his death on Facebook and X.

Dantata, 94, was the last surviving child of Alhassan Dantata and was widely known for his business acumen and philanthropic contributions.

Source: Legit.ng