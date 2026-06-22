Lionel Messi has equalled Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals after his hat-trick against Algeria

Kylian Mbappe moved to 14 goals with a brace against Senegal and remains firmly in the race

The France captain has hailed Messi as "the best in the world" as both stars chase history

The race to become the highest goalscorer in men's World Cup history has taken center stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe locked in a fascinating battle for football immortality.

Messi made a stunning start to Argentina's title defence by scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Algeria.

Lionel Messi opened his goal account in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with three goals against Algeria. Photo by Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

The three goals took the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to 16 World Cup goals, matching the long-standing record set by German striker Miroslav Klose.

Not far behind him is France captain Kylian Mbappe, who continued his remarkable World Cup scoring record with two goals in France's 3-1 win over Senegal, taking his tally to 14.

As the race intensifies, Mbappe's admiration for his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate has resurfaced.

Mbappe pays tribute to Messi

Despite competing directly with Messi for the record, Mbappe has made it clear that he holds the Argentine legend in the highest regard, ESPN reports.

Kylian Mbappe has hailed Lionel Messi as the best footballer in the world alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

"I already knew Messi was going to keep scoring goals," Mbappé said.

"He always does. He's ahead of me and I'm behind him. I'll keep scoring to help my national team go as far as possible."

The French forward admitted he was not surprised by Messi's latest heroics against Algeria, describing the Argentine captain as one of football's greatest players.

"It's clear that Messi is the best in the world, and so is [Portugal captain] Cristiano [Ronaldo]. For 16 years, he [Messi] has shown his extraordinary talent. I'm just trying to do what I know how to do: show my talent on the biggest stage possible and help my national team.

"When you score goals, you've got a better chance of going far, and I want to win the World Cup."

Messi draws level with Klose

Miroslav Klose had stood alone at the top of World Cup goalscorers since 2014, having scored 16 goals in four tournaments.

That record now has company, as Messi's hat-trick against Algeria brought him level with the former Germany striker, although the Argentine reached the mark in 27 matches, three more than Klose needed, per BBC Sport.

For Messi, however, the milestone represents another chapter in a career already packed with records and trophies.

Having finally won the World Cup in 2022 after defeating France in one of the greatest finals in history, the Inter Miami star is chasing more history in what could be his final appearance on football's biggest stage.

Mbappe closing in on history

While Messi is currently level with Klose, Mbappe is not far behind.

Kylian Mbappe is on track to become the highest goalscorer in World Cup history after reaching the 14-goal mark. Photo by ANP

Source: Getty Images

The France captain has now scored 14 World Cup goals and recently became his country's all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals.

Still only 27, Mbappe has time firmly on his side and could yet overtake both Messi and Klose before the tournament reaches its conclusion.

The Frenchman famously lifted the World Cup in 2018 and came agonisingly close to winning it again in 2022, only to see Messi and Argentina triumph after a dramatic penalty shootout.

Now, four years later, both superstars are once again chasing glory, but this time an individual record has added another layer to their rivalry.

With Messi sitting on 16 goals and Mbappe on 14, the battle to become the greatest goalscorer in World Cup history is far from over.

TV host resigns after comment about Messi

In another development, Legit.ng reported that an Argentine television presenter has resigned from her role after making a false claim about Messi's father during a live World Cup broadcast, triggering widespread criticism and forcing both the broadcaster and the Messi family to respond.

Florencia Pena stepped down from Luzu TV after incorrectly announcing that Jorge Messi, the father of the Argentina captain, had died.

Source: Legit.ng