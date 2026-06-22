Former World Cup winner Vampeta has made startling claims involving Raphinha's personal life

Family members and the Barcelona star's wife have publicly responded to the allegations

Injury concerns have added fresh uncertainty over the Brazilian winger's World Cup campaign

Brazil's preparations for the decisive stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been overshadowed by reports surrounding Barcelona star Raphinha after former Selecao midfielder Vampeta alleged that the winger is battling serious family and financial issues.

The claims have sparked widespread debate in Brazil, with relatives of the player and his wife coming out strongly to challenge the remarks.

Raphinha looks during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Brazil and Haiti. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

The controversy comes at a difficult time for the 28-year-old, who is also nursing an injury that has cast doubts over his availability for the remainder of the tournament.

Vampeta makes startling claims about Raphinha

Vampeta, who won the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil, alleged that the Barcelona forward is hoping for a transfer to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal to help solve problems away from football.

Speaking on the Red News programme via Metropoles, the former midfielder claimed:

"Raphinha is dealing with serious family and financial problems. He is praying for a move to Al-Hilal because he is facing difficulties."

The 52-year-old further stated that the information came from sources close to the player's environment in Spain.

He added:

"It's a family problem. I heard about it through people who live in Barcelona. He is counting on a move to Al-Hilal to turn things around."

The comments quickly went viral and triggered reactions from fans across social media.

Cousin dismisses allegations

Not everyone was convinced by Vampeta's revelations. Raphinha's cousin, Igor Padilha, publicly rejected the claims and demanded an explanation from the former Brazil international, as reported by Metropoles.

Reacting to the controversy, Padilha wrote as a comment on Instagram:

"You're going to have to explain these lies, my friend."

His response intensified discussions around the matter, with many supporters questioning the credibility of the allegations.

Wife sends emotional message

Raphinha's wife, Natalia Belloli, also appeared to address the controversy with a mini documentary on her Instagram page without mentioning Vampeta directly.

The Brazilian influencer called for people with influence to use their platforms responsibly rather than exposing others for attention.

She wrote:

"True influence is not about pointing out mistakes or exposing someone just to gain attention."

"Real power lies in inspiring, teaching, welcoming others and promoting values that contribute to a better society."

She also highlighted the responsibility that comes with having a large audience.

According to her:

"Words have power, and the best use of that power is to promote goodness, respect and hope."

The emotional post included a heartfelt tribute to her husband and she praised the Brazil international's resilience and determination.

She wrote:

"I am very proud of you, my love, because you are tireless and unstoppable."

"You will return like a phoenix, as you always have."

The influencer also paid tribute to the sacrifices behind his career.

"Those who love and admire you respect your journey and recognise all the lives that have already been touched and blessed through the sweat of your work."

She concluded with a message about generosity and compassion.

"There is enough bread for everyone; what is lacking is sharing."

Injury setback creates fresh worries

Raphinha in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Brazil and Morocco. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

The controversy has emerged at the same time Raphinha is dealing with fitness concerns.

Brazil confirmed that the winger suffered a hamstring injury in his right thigh during the Selecao's World Cup encounter against Haiti.

The Barcelona attacker was forced off after experiencing discomfort and immediately began treatment under the supervision of the national team's medical staff.

Although officials have not disclosed the severity of the injury, Raphinha is reportedly doubtful for the remainder of the World Cup but will remain with the squad in the United States while undergoing an intensive recovery programme.

His condition has raised concerns over whether he will be available for Brazil's upcoming matches.

Fans criticise winger after Haiti display

Before the injury, the winger had already attracted criticism from sections of the Brazilian support.

Raphinha endured a frustrating outing against Haiti, with one goal ruled out for offside before another dangerous move was also halted by the assistant referee's flag.

His struggles prompted coach Carlo Ancelotti to replace him with Bournemouth winger Rayan.

The youngster is now expected to deputise while Raphinha recovers, although Luiz Henrique is also being considered as an alternative.

Despite the growing noise around him, the Barcelona star remains with the Brazilian camp as the five-time world champions continue their pursuit of a sixth World Cup crown.

Kaka backs Brazil for glory

Legit.ng previously reported that former Brazil and AC Milan midfielder Kaka tipped the Selecao to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner also predicted that Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal would be named the tournament's best player, while Carlo Ancelotti would emerge as the competition's best coach.

Source: Legit.ng