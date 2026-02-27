A young man has taken to social media to share his opinion on the 2026 World Cup tournament

He explained in the viral post what FIFA will benefit if Nigeria plays in the big match set to begin soon

He made the statement amid the World Cup eligibility dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo

A young man has sent a message to FIFA, mentioning one important thing the Federation of International Football Association stands to gain if Nigeria qualifies to play in the 2026 World Cup tournament.

The statement of the individual comes ahead of FIFA’s decision on the petition filed against DR Congo by Nigeria.

Man explains what FIFA will gain if Nigeria qualifies. Photo Source: Twitter/kenneth_ugbaja, Instagram/FIFAWorldCup

Source: Twitter

Man sends message to FIFA

While Nigeria claims ineligible players were used in the match which took place in November 2025, FIFA is yet to make a decision. @kenneth_ugbaja took to his media page to send a message to FIFA.

He urged the football association to do whatever possible to ensure that Nigeria qualifies for the 2026 World Cup tournament and mentioned one thing FIFA will gain if it does that.

Man goes viral over 2026 World Cup Nigeria post. Photo Source: BBC

Source: Twitter

He wrote:

“FIFA should do everything necessary to make Nigeria 🇳🇬 be at the World Cup by summer; it would help boost the hype around it.”

The thing he mentioned in the post is that Nigeria would help boost the hype or make the tournament more popular if the team qualifies to play in the tournament.

Reactions as FIFA gives update

@Tarun879171 adviced:

"Instead of the old 32‑team, 64‑match format, FIFA approved a new structure with 12 groups of 4 teams, followed by an expanded knockout phase. That full format adds up to 104 games from the opening match on 11 June 2026 to the final on 19 July 2026."

@ma2014f noted:

"The World Cup should consist of 40 teams in 8 groups of five teams each, with only the first and second qualifying for the round of 32."

@OkesolaOkeyemi said:

"Just add Nigeria to the world cup and you will see the PR you will get from the world cup."

@Oriyomi0930 noted:

"Just put Nigeria in one of the blank spaces... no one will notice,please."

@mikobl_ Wrote:

"I'll try to watch each one but Matchday 3 will be my problem."

@spira1903 added:

"To be honest, not excited for this at all. Especially due to the time the games will be played, USA 1994 was already bad enough."

@cubanitooscar1 stressed:

"The planet is counting down. 48 nations. 104 battles. One trophy. This isn't just a tournament… it's destiny calling every single fan on Earth. Who's ready to lose their voice?"

@prolifeai shared:

"Wait, 104 matches? That’s absolutely insane. The 2026 World Cup is going to be on another level—my calendar is officially cleared for June."

Read the post below:

