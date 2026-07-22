Opportunity for Green Card Holders as US Navy Releases Eligibility Requirements for Enlistment
- The United States Navy has released updated eligibility guidelines for individuals seeking to enlist in its military ranks
- The recruitment opportunity is open to both US citizens and Legal Permanent Residents who hold a valid Green Card
- The United States Navy is offering lucrative enlistment bonuses for qualified Sailor candidates
The United States Navy has officially outlined the requirements for individuals interested in joining the military branch as either enlisted sailors or commissioned officers.
For many migrants residing in the United States, military enlistment is considered a highly attractive pathway because it often offers a fast-track route to US citizenship, robust educational funding, and competitive financial benefits.
The updated Navy guidelines clarify that one does not need to be a full US citizen to join, as the opportunity is open to Legal Permanent Residents (Green Card holders) for enlisted programmes.
Eligibility requirements for United States Navy
According to the official requirements published on the Navy’s recruitment portal, prospective candidates must satisfy several basic benchmarks to be considered for service:
- Be a U.S. citizen; or Legal Permanent Resident (Enlisted)
- Be between the ages of 17 and 41 for Enlisted programs. Age limits for officer programs vary depending on the chosen specialty
- Must hold a high school diploma or a GED equivalent. Officer candidates must possess a four-year degree from an accredited university
- Have a qualifying score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test (Enlisted) or the Officer Aptitude Rating (OAR) and Aviation Selection Test Battery (ASTB) (Officer)
- Pass the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) medical exam
- Meet the physical, mental, and moral standards of the Navy
Exceptions to US Navy applicants
It is worth noting that the Navy maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for drug use and alcohol abuse. For individuals who do not immediately meet the basic entry criteria, the Navy provides a structured waiver application review process to evaluate candidate cases individually.
US Army releases guide for applicants
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the United States Army published its official enlistment process, breaking it down into five clear steps for prospective recruits.
The guide covers everything from an initial recruiter consultation to signing a contract and preparing for Basic Training, and these apply in 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng