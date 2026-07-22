The United States Navy has released updated eligibility guidelines for individuals seeking to enlist in its military ranks

The recruitment opportunity is open to both US citizens and Legal Permanent Residents who hold a valid Green Card

The United States Navy is offering lucrative enlistment bonuses for qualified Sailor candidates

The United States Navy has officially outlined the requirements for individuals interested in joining the military branch as either enlisted sailors or commissioned officers.

For many migrants residing in the United States, military enlistment is considered a highly attractive pathway because it often offers a fast-track route to US citizenship, robust educational funding, and competitive financial benefits.

The US Navy releases eligibility requirements for those seeking to join. Photo credit: Mike Kemp/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The updated Navy guidelines clarify that one does not need to be a full US citizen to join, as the opportunity is open to Legal Permanent Residents (Green Card holders) for enlisted programmes.

Eligibility requirements for United States Navy

According to the official requirements published on the Navy’s recruitment portal, prospective candidates must satisfy several basic benchmarks to be considered for service:

Be a U.S. citizen; or Legal Permanent Resident (Enlisted) Be between the ages of 17 and 41 for Enlisted programs. Age limits for officer programs vary depending on the chosen specialty Must hold a high school diploma or a GED equivalent. Officer candidates must possess a four-year degree from an accredited university Have a qualifying score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test (Enlisted) or the Officer Aptitude Rating (OAR) and Aviation Selection Test Battery (ASTB) (Officer) Pass the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) medical exam Meet the physical, mental, and moral standards of the Navy

Exceptions to US Navy applicants

It is worth noting that the Navy maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for drug use and alcohol abuse. For individuals who do not immediately meet the basic entry criteria, the Navy provides a structured waiver application review process to evaluate candidate cases individually.

US Army releases guide for applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the United States Army published its official enlistment process, breaking it down into five clear steps for prospective recruits.

The guide covers everything from an initial recruiter consultation to signing a contract and preparing for Basic Training, and these apply in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng