A Nigerian lady undergoing her master’s programme at the University of Ibadan shared her job experience as a banker

She shared how she got a master’s admission into the University of Ibadan while applying for the UBA graduate program

The young lady shared what the experience taught her and how it affected her studies and career in the banking sector

A young Nigerian lady, Opeyemi Oyenekan, shared how she started her banking career as a master’s student at the University of Ibadan.

The banker opened up about how she was able to balance her career and her master’s education at UI.

A University of Ibadan master's student gets UBA job during studies and shares her story. Photo: LinkedIn/ Opeyemi Oyenekan

Source: UGC

UI master’s student gets UBA job

On her LinkedIn page, Opeyemi Oyenekan said she was selected for the United Bank of Africa (UBA) graduate program at the same time she started her master’s education.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"I didn’t plan it this way, but I found myself doing a Master’s degree and starting a banking career at the same time.

"In 2024, I was rounding up my NYSC and applying for different opportunities, including the UBA Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP). At the same time, I got admitted into the University of Ibadan for my Master’s in Mathematics.

"One thing I knew was that I didn’t want to stay idle after NYSC. I wanted to grow and challenge myself. Pursuing my Master’s was also personal. I believed I could do better than my undergraduate performance and wanted to push myself academically.

"I still remember writing the first stage of the UBA assessment without owning a laptop. In October 2024, three months into my Master’s programme, I received my acceptance into the UBA Banking School, resuming November 1. At that time, I was preparing for my first semester exams.

"I had to balance both a demanding postgraduate programme and a full-time job. It was not easy. There were days I moved from work to classes, then assignments and research. I felt overwhelmed at times and even considered quitting, but I kept going.

"In March 2026, the same month I marked one year as a full-time staff member at UBA, I defended my Master’s research in Mathematics. Around the same period, my research on Conditional Value at Risk (CVaR), a financial risk measure used in managing extreme investment losses, was published in an academic journal."

She added:

"I am grateful to my coursemates, friends, family, supervisor, lecturers, colleagues, and my boss for their support. Most importantly, I am grateful to God for the strength to keep going. Looking back, I’m glad I didn’t give up."

A master’s student at the University of Ibadan shared how she got a job at UBA during her study program. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng