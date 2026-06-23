Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken after becoming the first player to score at six FIFA World Cups

Ronaldo scored twice during Portugal’s 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, their first win at this tournament

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner endured a frustrating first day during the 1-1 draw against DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his thoughts after becoming the first player to score at six FIFA World Cups with his brace against Uzbekistan.

Portugal won their first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a comprehensive 5-0 victory over debutants Uzbekistan after their 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the first match.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score at six FIFA World Cups. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the sixth minute, achieving his record early in the game, but remained motivated to add a second in the 39th minute to take his World Cup tally to 10.

Ronaldo reacts after new record

Cristiano Ronaldo, speaking after the match, admitted that he is happy with his record, but what is more important for him is the team's objectives.

“I'm very happy. But for me, the most important thing is our work and the confidence we showed. The team performed really well and improved a lot,” he said via FIFA.

“As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining. Obviously, speaking personally, records are always nice, but my goal is always to help the national team achieve its objectives.”

The 41-year-old admitted that he was frustrated during the opening match, and there were moments he felt like he had retired from football.

“I knew it. God help those who work hard. It was a difficult, dark week; it felt like I was already retired from football, but I held on as I always do because I believe more in hard work than in football. It was difficult, I have to confess, but we’re back,” he added via Metro UK.

The Al-Nassr star could add to his tally in the final group game against Colombia as Portugal aims to finish top of the group ahead of the knockout stage.

Manager Roberto Martinez praised the collective efforts of his team after the disappointment of their opening day draw to DR Congo, admitting that they need such matches sometimes to get fired up and get better in the tournament.

“This was the response we had in the dressing room. There are times when you need a game like the first one in order to grow in the tournament,” he said via FIFA.

“Today we saw a team with the same attitude and commitment, but with greater maturity because it was no longer the opening match. I’m very pleased with the result.”

Roberto Martinez praises his team's effort against Uzbekistan. Photo by Omar Vega.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo set seven new records

Legit.ng previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo set other records alongside his achievement of being the first to score at six FIFA World Cups.

One of the records meant that he had surpassed Portuguese legend Eusebio for the most goals for Portugal at the World Cup with 10 goals.

Source: Legit.ng