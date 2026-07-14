The New Agenda for South-South Development (NASSD) has backed a House bill seeking to amend the South-South Development Commission (Establishment) Act, 2025, to provide additional funding

The group said the amendment, sponsored by House Committee Chairman Julius Gbabojor Pondi, would strengthen the commission's capacity to tackle infrastructure, environmental and socio-economic challenges across the six South-South states

NASSD urged the National Assembly to fast-track the bill's passage, arguing that stronger funding is needed to address decades of infrastructural neglect and environmental degradation in the region

Abuja, FCT - A socio-political group, the New Agenda for South-South Development (NASSD), has backed a bill before the House of Representatives seeking to amend the South-South Development Commission (Establishment) Act, 2025, to provide additional funding sources for the commission.

The group said the proposed amendment would strengthen the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) and improve its capacity to address infrastructure deficits, environmental challenges and socio-economic development across Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers states.

South-South Group Backs Bill Seeking More Funding for Regional Development Commission

Source: UGC

NASSD made its position known in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Kufre Thomas, on Tuesday, while commending the chairman of the House Committee on the South-South Development Commission, Hon. Julius Gbabojor Pondi, for sponsoring and advancing the amendment bill.

Group seeks speedy passage of amendment

According to the group, the proposed amendment, known as HB 2674, is designed to close funding gaps that could limit the commission's ability to execute development projects across the region.

"We fully back the amendment because it will give the South-South Development Commission the tools it needs to succeed. The original 2025 Act was an important first step," Thomas said.

"Hon. Pondi's bill builds on it by addressing funding gaps so the Commission can deliver on its responsibilities to the six states."

The group urged the House of Representatives to expedite consideration of the legislation and called on senators and other lawmakers from the South-South geopolitical zone to support its passage.

'Commission needs stronger financial base'

NASSD said additional funding would enable the commission to undertake projects in roads, healthcare, education, agriculture and environmental protection.

Thomas said the South-South region, despite its contribution to Nigeria's economy, had continued to face infrastructure deficits and environmental degradation that require sustained government intervention.

"The South-South has contributed greatly to Nigeria's economy. It is only fair that institutions like the SSDC receive adequate support to reverse decades of infrastructural neglect and environmental damage," he said.

Group commends stakeholder engagement

The group also praised Pondi for what it described as an inclusive approach to the legislative process, saying stakeholders were allowed to make contributions during the public hearing on the amendment bill.

"The chairman ensured that stakeholders could make inputs during the hearing. This approach shows transparency and a desire to produce legislation that truly serves the people," Thomas said.

Pondi praised for South-South advocacy

Beyond the amendment bill, NASSD said Pondi had consistently championed issues affecting the Niger Delta and South-South region during his time in the National Assembly.

The group cited his contributions on environmental protection, resource management and community development, saying his current role as chairman of the House committee had enabled him to further advance development-focused initiatives.

It expressed confidence that the amendment would eventually become law and pledged to mobilise support for its passage and implementation.

Source: Legit.ng