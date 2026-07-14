Sharafadeen Alli, Oyo APC guber candidate, has presented a brand-new Toyota Camry to the abducted Oyo principal, Mrs. Rachael Folake Alamu

The APC governorship candidate explained why he chose to honour the principal after her return from captivity

The gesture has drawn attention to the sacrifices teachers continue to make while serving in vulnerable rural communities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo state, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, has presented a brand-new Toyota Camry to Mrs. Rachael Folake Alamu, the principal who survived the mass abduction of teachers and pupils in Oriire local government area.

The donation comes weeks after Mrs. Alamu regained her freedom following 56 days in captivity, during which her captors reportedly forced her to appear in videos used to pass messages and make demands.

Principal Rachael Alamu receives a brand-new car for her courage after surviving kidnap in Oriire local government area. Photo: Oyomatters, Hhonor

Source: Twitter

Oyo: Why Alli donated to car abducted principal

As The Guardian disclosed on Monday, July 13, Alli said the vehicle was his way of recognising the principal's courage during the traumatic experience.

He praised Mrs. Alamu for her "exceptional bravery, composure and unwavering commitment" to the safety and welfare of the abducted pupils throughout the ordeal.

The APC candidate said the gift was "a modest token of appreciation" for her courage and also a show of support as she recovers and returns to her duties.

He also noted that teachers who continue to work under difficult and dangerous conditions deserve greater appreciation and support.

Oyo principal spent nearly two months in captivity

Mrs. Alamu was kidnapped in May alongside teachers and pupils from Community High School, Esiele, and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Oriire local government area.

During the ordeal, she reportedly appeared in several videos released by the kidnappers to communicate with people outside the camp and press their demands.

She and the other victims were eventually rescued after spending 56 days in captivity, bringing relief to their families, the Oriire community, and Oyo state.

APC guber candidate, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, rewards Rachael Alamu, principal who survived 56-day kidnap with a brand-new car. Photo:aonanuga

Source: Twitter

Residents and other stakeholders in Oriire welcomed Alli's gesture, saying it was a compassionate way to honour the sacrifices made by teachers working in vulnerable rural communities.

Gunmen abduct Oyo headmaster after school rescue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that suspected kidnappers abducted Oyo headmaster Kolawale Mathew Owoade from his farm in Itesiwaju local government area and demanded a N30 million ransom for his release.

The abductors reportedly contacted the victim's family using his mobile phone, while a search party later discovered his abandoned motorcycle in a nearby bush without any sign of him.

The incident came days after security forces rescued more than 40 abducted pupils and teachers in Oriire, as Oyo police confirmed efforts were ongoing to rescue the headmaster and arrest those responsible.

Army lieutenant killed during Oriire rescue

Legit.ng previously disclosed that Lieutenant Felix Ademe Isaac, a 28-year-old Nigerian Army officer, was killed during the early phase of the operation to rescue more than 40 abducted pupils and teachers in the Oriire local government area of Oyo state.

The report stated that Lieutenant Isaac was buried on July 10 at the 23rd Armoured Brigade Cemetery in Yola, Adamawa state, the same day security forces successfully rescued the victims after 56 days in captivity.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng