Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo welcomed returnees from South Africa and pledged ₦41 million in total support for those affected by xenophobic attacks

Okpebholo told the returnees that staying in Nigeria is better than living abroad, noting he has only travelled outside the country once since becoming governor

The governor's remarks drew sharp criticism online, with Nigerians questioning how politicians could discourage emigration while failing to fix the economy

Edo governor Monday Okpebholo has said leaving Nigeria and travelling abroad was a setback for Nigerians, recalling that he has only travelled out of the country once since he resumed office as governor. He added that the money used on visa processing and flight tickets can be used to invest in the country and profit will be made in a short period of time.

The governor also pledged ₦1 million to each of 41 Nigerians who returned from South Africa following a fresh wave of xenophobic attacks, committing a total of ₦41 million to support the returnees, who were from his state at a reception held in Benin, Edo state capital.

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo has urged Nigerians to stop leaving the country Photo Credit: @m_akpakomiza

Source: Twitter

Okpebholo's remarks on japa

The governor described travelling abroad as a setback rather than an advantage, citing the difficulty of obtaining visas and purchasing flight tickets as burdens that outweigh the potential benefits. He told the returnees that local investment could yield significant financial returns within a short period, and emphasised that being back in Nigeria was what mattered most.

Okpebholo said:

"The most important thing is that you're back home. It's even better to be in Nigeria than abroad. Since I became governor, I've only travelled outside the country once. What am I looking for that's not in Nigeria? Travelling abroad is even a setback because you'll struggle to get a visa and buy a flight ticket, but if you invest in Nigeria, within a short time, you can make a lot of money."

Reactions to the governor's address

The governor's comments generated significant pushback on social media, with many Nigerians arguing the remarks ignored the underlying conditions driving emigration.

@chinemelumma wrote: "Instead of APC politicians fixing Nigeria's economy and insecurity problems. They're dragging Nigerians abroad to come back home, where there's no job, no electricity, no security, poor standard of living."

@the_tims001 questioned the governor's sincerity, stating: "These people forget that they're politicians and they steal money every day. Why would they want to leave where they're stealing to where they won't?"

@SALAMIR01 focused on the crowd's response, writing: "Where did we copy this 30 seconds clap, whoever a politician is speaking haha... they are not even assimilating what he is saying either good or not they just want to clap at every statement... oga oo."

@Emaculux_001 added: "Who be this people where dey always clap anyhow? And the clapping is the governor think he's making sense. At times does he even listen to himself?"

@chemy393 took issue with the returnees' attire at the event: "Why are they wearing tracksuits, or are they going for a run after this?! They should have worn something more in line with the event, not a tracksuit."

See the video of the governor on X here:

Source: Legit.ng