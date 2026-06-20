CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has applauded the Atlas Lions of Morocco after their win over Scotland

Ismael Saibari was the man again for Morocco to help them to a victory in their second group stage game

It was the first time Motsepe had praised an African team publicly after a win at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has sent a message to the Atlas Lions of Morocco after their 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage win over Scotland.

Brazil held Morocco to a 1-1 draw in their opening match after Vinicius Jr’s curler cancelled out Ismael Saibari’s chip over Alisson Becker.

CAF President and Moroccan FA President during Morocco's win over Scotland. Photo by Ayman Aref.

Source: Getty Images

Bayern Munich-bound Saibari was the man for Morocco again in the second group game, scoring the fastest goal at the tournament in the 70th second.

As noted by FIFA, the record did not last as Paraguay’s Matias Galarza broke it with his 64th-second goal to send Turkiye out of the tournament.

The win moved Morocco up to first on the table, before Brazil displaced them after their 3-0 win over Haiti, which the Atlas Lions will face in their final group game.

CAF President sends message to Morocco

CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, published a message to the Atlas Lions on his official Instagram page, after their victory over Scotland.

The post contained a video of Motsepe, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FRMF President Fouzi Lekjaa at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

“Congratulations to Morocco for their win against Scotland. The FIFA World Cup 2026 has been exciting and African teams continue to make us proud,” he wrote.

It was the first time the South African football administrator had applauded any African team for winning, despite Morocco not being the first to win.

Ouahbi promises better performance

Moroccan head coach Mohamed Ouahbi was pleased with his team’s performance against Scotland, claiming that they imposed their style of play and only lacked finishing touches.

“We controlled the match and imposed our style of play, and I am very satisfied because I saw much better intent than in the first game,” Ouahbi told FIFA. “We were more active inside the opponent’s penalty area and had a clear desire to score more goals, but we just lacked that final touch.”

Mohamed Ouahbi promises further improvements against Haiti. Photo by Patrick Smith.

Source: Getty Images

The manager added that his team showed improvements from their 1-1 draw against Brazil, and promised more improvements against Haiti.

“I can see that we have improved compared to the first match, which is why I believe we will be even better in the third game. The most important thing is securing the victory and continuing to grow from one match to the next,” he added.

CAF President sends message to Senegal

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe sent a message of encouragement to Senegal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Senegalese Football Federation published a copy of the letter on its official website as they prepare for the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Legit.ng