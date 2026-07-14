Ebonyi PDP Guber Candidate Gets Major Backing from Top Southeast Elite Group

A newly formed elite group, Royal Front of Ezza Ezekuna, endorsed PDP candidate Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii for the 2027 Ebonyi governorship election

The group's convener, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, cited Odii's private-sector track record, including building houses for widows and funding youth businesses

PDP stakeholders warned Ezza Ezekuna people against promises of power in 2031, urging them to back Odii as the only candidate capable of delivering an Ezza man to government house

A newly constituted elites organisation, the Royal Front of Ezza Ezekuna, known informally as Ezza Frontliners, has declared its full support for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group's position was made public in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 14, in Abuja and signed by the convener, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu. He said the group's inaugural meeting, held in Enugu, drew prominent sons and daughters of Ezza Ezekuna from across the country and resolved that supporting Odii was the wisest political decision their community could make.

The Royal Front of Ezza Ezekuna has endorsed Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii for the 2027 Ebonyi governorship election. Photo credit: @officialPDPng

Source: Twitter

"Governance is not trial by error. You must have been tested with individual accomplishments before being entrusted with a public office. Across the length and breadth of Ebonyi State, he has built several houses for widows he does not even know, offered scholarship opportunities to many and empowered thousands of youths to start up businesses among many others," Oluchukwu said.

Why Ezza Ezekuna is backing Odii

PDP chieftain and elder statesman Chief Christopher Ngwuta cautioned the people of Ezza Ezekuna against what he described as deceptive behind-the-scenes promises by unnamed political figures who have allegedly assured the community of power in 2031 but refuse to state this publicly, Guardian reported.

"They cannot make that promise public because they don't want our people to hold them to account. They know that they are deceiving our people but we have to be wise and support Anyichuks because only him has the capacity to give an Ezza man power," Ngwuta stated.

He argued that the Ezza nation's pattern of unconditional political loyalty had historically cost the community its chance at the governorship, despite it being the largest population group in the state since Ebonyi's creation.

Former Ebonyi State House of Assembly member Hon. Ikechukwu Nwobo added a broader critique, arguing that the deteriorating state of governance in Ebonyi made debates about zoning largely irrelevant. He described the current administration's record as one of decay and mismanagement, warning that the state could not absorb another four years of poor leadership.

"Ebonyi people cannot survive another wasted 4 years if things continue the way they currently are in the State," he said.

The group's leadership committed to expanding its membership base, with plans to mobilise Ezza Ezekuna people wherever they are resident across Nigeria and beyond to campaign actively for Odii's victory in the 2027 governorship contest, Vanguard reported.

Ex-PDP guber candidate dumps APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Saidu Umar Ubandoma, who flew the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag in the 2023 Sokoto governorship election, has crossed the aisle to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a move that is expected to shift the political balance ahead of future elections in the state.

Wamakko's Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashar Abubakar, confirmed the development in an official statement. The formal reception took place at Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko's residence in the Asokoro district of Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng