Actress Uche Ogbodo revealed she received over 100 DMs in a single day from men looking to date her

The flood of messages came weeks after rumours surfaced that her marriage to her singer husband had crashed

Uche told her admirers to chill, saying she was not searching yet, and even threatened to delete her Instagram page

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has taken to her Instagram story to react in amazement after her direct messages were overwhelmed by men shooting their shots, following widespread speculation that her marriage had broken down.

The actress shared that she received over 100 messages in a single day from men expressing interest in dating her, and she was clearly not ready for it.

Reactions as Uche Ogbodo cries out over admirers flooding her DM amid alleged marriage crash. Photo credit@ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

"I got 100 messages in a day in my DM," she wrote, urging them to hold on and telling her admirers to chill because she was not searching yet.

Uche Ogbodo shares her next action

The situation escalated to the point where Ogbodo threatened to delete her Instagram account entirely, citing the sheer volume of messages she was receiving as overwhelming.

Uche Ogbodo addresses men in her DM asking her out. Photo credit@ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

The outpouring of interest follows reports circulating online that Ogbodo's marriage to her singer husband had hit the rocks.

While the movie star has not issued a formal statement confirming or denying the breakup, the timing of the DM surge has not been lost on fans or social media commentators.

Here is the X post of Uche Ogbodo speaking about men in her DM:

What fans said about Uche Ogbodo's post

The post drew a wave of reactions online, with many weighing in on what the surge of attention really means. Here are some comments below:

@ogensimah wrote:

"Dear Uche, let me use a real estate proverb to explain this. When I advertise a ₦10 billion mansion, I get only a few serious inquiries. But when I advertise a ₦2 million plot of land, my phone practically catches fire with hundreds of calls. The lesson here is.... Not everything that attracts the most attention is the most valuable. No be everyone will see bugati for sell and go to price it... That's why you've suddenly got 100DMs every day since you announced your breakup. My dear sis, Increased attention is not the same as increased quality..or value. Choose wisely."

@emekaa_kuwait reacted:

"Lol. Nobody really send you like that"

@3rippleadorableeventsnparties commented:

"Trying to make old friends jealous after a fallout is like advertising to people who've already seen the product finish. Move on gracefully, attention is not closure"

@iampeppi_ said:

"Person dey big pass some kind things abeg"

@blessing_yandi wrote:

"Been wanted by many is not a flex, but been valued by one…"

Anita Joseph speaks about her crashed marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Anita Joseph had finally opened up about her failed marriage in a post on her social media page.

Rumours of marriage had been trailing the actress, and in a post, she hinted at what likely ended her marriage and also spoke about her healing process. According to her, life has a way of testing the strength that people have in marriage.

However, fans were divided in their reactions, with some criticising her while others offered words of comfort for the future.

Source: Legit.ng