The US government released the identities of notorious female Nigerian cyber fraudsters who have been marked for deportation

They were among the Yahoo boys who were convicted of offences including cybercrime, business email compromise (BEC), wire fraud, and benefits fraud

Legit.ng highlights the profiles of the women who would face deportation from the US after completing their prison terms

The United States of America Government, through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has updated its public register of Nigerian Yahoo boys slated for deportation.

The list, which has sent shockwaves across social media, includes 27 online scammers out of 124 Nigerian nationals currently flagged for deportation.

US releases names and photos of Nigerian women who did Yahoo, facing deportation. Photo: US gov

Source: UGC

The list, which has sent shockwaves across social media, includes 27 online scammers out of 124 Nigerian nationals currently flagged for deportation, among which were two women.

USA lists Nigerian female fraudsters for deportation

The US government not only published their full names but also made their photographs and the specific crimes they committed available to the public.

Here are the details of two women among the Yahoo boys.

1. Dumbor Baribe

Dumbor Baribe named in US 'worst of the worst' list. Photo: US gov

Source: TikTok

Dumbor Josephine Baribe, 52, was arrested and convicted for her role in a multi-million dollar COVID-19 pandemic relief fraud scheme in Texas.

Following a federal trial in January 2025, she was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering by the US Department of Justice

Baribe and her co-conspirators submitted fraudulent applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, stealing millions of dollars intended to help struggling small businesses.

Following a four-day trial in the Eastern District of Texas, Baribe and two co-conspirators (Olamide Olatayo Bello and Olabode Thomas Ajibola) were convicted on January 16, 2025.

2. Olugbeminiyi Aderibigbe

Olugbeminiyi Aderibigbe named in US 'worst of the worst' list: US gov

Source: UGC

Olugbeminiyi Aderibigbe was arrested in the United States for her involvement in a multi-million dollar COVID-19 unemployment wire fraud scheme, according to the US Justice Department website.

Aderibigbe, a resident of Powder Springs, Georgia, was originally indicted and arrested in 2021 alongside co-conspirator Olushola Afolabi. They were charged in the Northern District of Alabama with wire fraud and identity theft for exploiting state unemployment systems during the pandemic.

In May 2022, Aderibigbe pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Federal investigations revealed that his syndicate defrauded the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES) and other states of more than $4 million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Although the Department of Homeland Security has published the names, photos, and convictions of the gerians, the agency did not disclose the exact dates the deportations will take place.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng