FIFA World Cup: Man Who Correctly Predicted Spain vs Belgium Match Forecasts Quarter-Final Results
- A man went viral after accurately predicting the exact scorelines of the France vs Morocco and Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final matches before they were played
- The viral prediction attracted millions of views and sparked reactions, with many football fans eagerly awaiting the outcome of the remaining quarter-final fixtures
- The X user also predicted the scorelines for the Norway vs England and Argentina vs Switzerland matches, leaving many stunned
An X user, @Khashout_X, has sent shockwaves through the football community after perfectly predicting the exact scorelines for the opening FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final matches.
The social media post, shared on Thursday, July 9, 2026, has gone viral as fans rush to see his predictions for tonight's remaining blockbuster fixtures.
Man who gave accurate football prediction speaks
The viral post showed the X user accurately mapping out the exact outcomes of the first two FIFA World Cup quarter-final clashes before a ball was even kicked:
- France vs Morocco: @Khashout_X predicted a 2-0 victory for Les Bleus, which materialised on Thursday, July 9, exactly as Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé fired France into the semi-finals.
- Spain vs Belgium: He boldly called a 2-1 win for Spain, a prediction that came true on Friday, July 10, in dramatic fashion thanks to Mikel Merino’s late 88th-minute winner.
The post has already amassed over 3 million views, with thousands of X users labelling the user a "time traveller" or a modern-day oracle.
Man shares FIFA match predictions
With two out of four predictions perfectly secured, all eyes are now on the remaining two fixtures scheduled to take place today, Saturday, July 11, 2026.
According to the now-famous X post, the outcome for future matches would be:
- Norway vs England: A tight 2-1 victory for England at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 10:00 PM.
- Argentina vs Switzerland: The man tips Lionel Messi's Argentina to edge past Switzerland with a 2-1 win at the Kansas City Stadium on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at 2:00 AM.
His X post read:
"France 2 : 0 Morocco
Spain 2 : 1 Belgium
Norway 1 : 2 England
Argentina 2 : 1 Switzerland"
See the X post of his prediction below:
Man predicts Argentina vs Switzerland winner
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a football predictor tipped Argentina to eliminate Switzerland from the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.
The man forecast that Argentina would secure victory in extra time despite their shaky run of form in the tournament so far.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng