A man went viral after accurately predicting the exact scorelines of the France vs Morocco and Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final matches before they were played

The viral prediction attracted millions of views and sparked reactions, with many football fans eagerly awaiting the outcome of the remaining quarter-final fixtures

The X user also predicted the scorelines for the Norway vs England and Argentina vs Switzerland matches, leaving many stunned

An X user, @Khashout_X, has sent shockwaves through the football community after perfectly predicting the exact scorelines for the opening FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final matches.

The social media post, shared on Thursday, July 9, 2026, has gone viral as fans rush to see his predictions for tonight's remaining blockbuster fixtures.

A Nigerian man who correctly predicted previous FIFA World Cup matches drops another prediction. Photo credit: Mark Evans/Getty Images, FIFA World Cup

Source: UGC

Man who gave accurate football prediction speaks

The viral post showed the X user accurately mapping out the exact outcomes of the first two FIFA World Cup quarter-final clashes before a ball was even kicked:

France vs Morocco: @Khashout_X predicted a 2-0 victory for Les Bleus, which materialised on Thursday, July 9, exactly as Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé fired France into the semi-finals.

Spain vs Belgium: He boldly called a 2-1 win for Spain, a prediction that came true on Friday, July 10, in dramatic fashion thanks to Mikel Merino’s late 88th-minute winner.

The post has already amassed over 3 million views, with thousands of X users labelling the user a "time traveller" or a modern-day oracle.

Man shares FIFA match predictions

With two out of four predictions perfectly secured, all eyes are now on the remaining two fixtures scheduled to take place today, Saturday, July 11, 2026.

According to the now-famous X post, the outcome for future matches would be:

Norway vs England: A tight 2-1 victory for England at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 10:00 PM.

Argentina vs Switzerland: The man tips Lionel Messi's Argentina to edge past Switzerland with a 2-1 win at the Kansas City Stadium on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at 2:00 AM.

His X post read:

"France 2 : 0 Morocco

Spain 2 : 1 Belgium

Norway 1 : 2 England

Argentina 2 : 1 Switzerland"

See the X post of his prediction below:

Man predicts Argentina vs Switzerland winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a football predictor tipped Argentina to eliminate Switzerland from the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

The man forecast that Argentina would secure victory in extra time despite their shaky run of form in the tournament so far.

Source: Legit.ng