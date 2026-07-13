Israel DMW laid his father to rest in Benin, Edo State, with emotional videos and photos from the ceremony surfacing online

The Davido aide was spotted in a tribute t-shirt bearing his father's image, with Infinity burial home's pallbearers dancing with the casket

Fans noticed the absence of Davido and the 30BG crew, though many defended them, saying the main burial event is slated for the 19th

Israel DMW has bid his father farewell in what appeared to be a moving and colourful ceremony held in Benin, Edo State, with clips and photos from the event making rounds on social media.

In the footage circulating online, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Davido's logistics aide, was seen dressed in a white agbada alongside his brother as they walked solemnly to pay their last respects.

Reactions as Israel DMW buries father, videos and photos emerge as 30BG's are absence. Photo credit@davido/@israeldmw

Source: Instagram

The casket and pallbearers were provided by Infinity, one of the most recognised burial homes in the region, and the pallbearers put on quite a display, dancing gracefully as they carried the casket in the traditional fashion.

At one point, Israel was also filmed spraying money as the celebrations of life continued around him. A separate photo showed him wearing a custom t-shirt bearing a printed image of his late father, a common tribute in Edo burial culture.

30BG's absence draws attention

Israel DMW buries father, fans defend him over video. Photo credit@israeldmw

Source: Instagram

What caught the eye of many observers was the apparent absence of Israel DMW's boss, Davido, and other members of the 30BG camp at the ceremony.

The development quickly became a talking point in the comment sections, with several fans questioning why Israel's crew was not present to support him during such a significant moment.

However, some commenters moved quickly to calm the speculation, pointing out that a main burial event is reportedly scheduled for a later date, when Davido is expected to show up. Others argued that Israel, as an adult, was more than capable of conducting his father's funeral without needing his employer present at every stage.

Here are more Instagram photos and clips from the burial ceremony of Israle DMW's father :

What fans said about Israel DMW's father's burial

Here are some of the reactions that followed:

@headboywia_ikd_:

"No be everything Davido or crew go Dey with him naa , Naa old man and can do him things as responsible man naaa ah ah Rip 🪦 too deaaad one bros take heart"

@ebay_dada:

"But wiz kid graduated and he's not there , so they were busy"

@divadeefabrics:

"Weldon..despite your crew missing , am sure you would have been given a helping hand by them but in all it cane out a success that's the Koko...your own children too will be good to you Omo miii..it looks a befitting one son. Nice one from you all especially you . More blessings"

@nikkiieshaIIy:

"Davido has done the needful so make una relax"

@zarmanycolIectables:

"OBO na blessings so many ♡"

@lizzy.okwori:

"Rest well daddy.your son is blessed"

@iam_sele:

The main burial is on the 18th and David will be there so what are you saying?"

BBNaija Phyna drags Israel DMW

Legit.ng had reported that BBNaija's Phyna had called out Isreal DMW and shared what the logistics manager had allegedly done to his ex-wife.

She also made allegations against the aide to music star, Davido, and explained why he allegedly left her friend.

Source: Legit.ng