A young man drew the attention of people to the amount he was charged in Denmark

He explained that his wife gave birth at a hospital and that he had just received the hospital bill

The statement he made in the video and the services his wife used drew the attention of many people

A young man whose wife recently welcomed a child in Denmark has given a full breakdown of the amount he paid in hospital bills.

Many people who watched the video of him speaking about the cost reacted to what the man revealed.

Husband reveals amount he paid after wife welcomed baby in Denmark. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/davidnjifonabdou, Gett Images/Holger Leue

Source: Getty Images

Denmark: Man speaks about wife's delivery fee

At the beginning of the TikTok video, he explained that it had been a few days since his wife gave birth, and the hospital had just sent them a document containing their bill.

He then began to break down the services they received at the hospital.

According to him, every service they received, including appointments and the delivery, was completely free.

He said at the beginning of the video:

"So we just had our baby few days ago and the hospital sent us the bill. I'm not even going to lie, the list is very long."

As the clip played, @davidnjifonabdou spoke about the cost of the following:

Pregnancy test

Prenatal check-ups

Doctor's appointments

Ultrasound

Blood tests

Several midwife appointments

Emergency pregnancy visit

Epidural

Labour and delivery

Hospital stay after birth, including food

Postpartum care

Subsequent baby health check-ups

According to him, all the services were free. The TikTok video has since gone viral, with many people reacting in the comments section.

Reactions as man shares hospital experience

Maija noted:

"In Latvia i paid 91€ after labour- that was for private room and food for 3 days. When pregnant - all blood tests,ultrasounds,gyn visits - for free. After - all baby/ kid doc visits are for free."

UGLYKID shared:

"Bro, Denmark is the best in the world in this . We pay a lot of taxes, but I gladly do so because I know it pays off for us."

Kim Christoffersen stressed:

"Also from denmark, and our son did cost a little bit, we wanted a picture of the ultasound scan, and the cost 50 danish kroner."

TisseBurger123 wrote:

"That's the benefits of paying a lot of taxes in denmark."

Peter Nørgaard noted:

"Nothing is free in Denmark unless you are jobless. You pay through your taxes. Taxes which amount to around 50-60% of your income if you have a job."

aintnomug said:

"Are you listening America ?"

Watch the video of the man speaking about the hospital bills below:

Woman reveals cost of childbirth in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman living in Canada as a permanent resident shared how she paid nothing for her pregnancy and hospital delivery.

She explained that her maternity care, including ultrasounds, blood tests, medical appointments, and childbirth, was covered, while noting that the experience may differ depending on a person's province or immigration status.

Source: Legit.ng