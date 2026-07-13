Hugo Broos, head coach of Bafana Bafana, paid tribute to Jayden Adams after the midfielder's sudden death

Adams featured in Broos' squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where South Africa reached the knockout stage

Broos described Adams as a great talent lost too soon, sending his condolences to the player's family and loved ones

Hugo Broos has spoken out following the passing of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, describing the loss as heartbreaking and calling it a tragedy that came far too early.

Adams was part of the South African national team squad that travelled to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Hugo Broos pays tribute to Jayden Adams after midfielder's tragic death. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana made history by advancing to the knockout stage for the very first time and the midfielder was pronounced dead shortly after the tournament.

Broos pays tribute to Jayden Adams

Speaking to the SAFA, Broos expressed his shock and grief at the news of Adams' passing, claiming that no words could adequately capture the pain he felt.

“My deepest condolences to the family of Jayden. It is with great disbelief that I heard the news. There are no words to express my sadness,” Broos said.

“As a father I send the family my support in those difficult moments. Bafana Bafana has lost a great talent too soon and too young. May his soul rest in peace.”

Adams' contribution to the national team carried particular weight given the landmark nature of South Africa's 2026 World Cup campaign, as noted by FIFA.

Gayton McKenzie slams South African fan

Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa’s sports minister Gayton McKenzie slammed a fan for sharing a false information about Jayden Adams' death.

The cause of the midfielder’s death has not been disclosed but the fan shared a post on social media, which McKenzie quickly debunked and warned against.

Source: Legit.ng