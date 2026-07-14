The family of slain Oyo teacher Michael Oyedokun has appealed to President Tinubu to help recover his remains

The family said the successful rescue of other victims has deepened their pain because Oyedokun's body remains missing

The appeal followed fresh accounts from rescued principal Rachael Alamu about how two teachers lost their lives in captivity

The family of Michael Oyedokun, one of the two teachers killed during the mass abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo state, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to help recover his remains so they can give him a proper burial.

In an open letter addressed to the President on Tuesday, July 14, the family thanked Tinubu and security agencies for rescuing the surviving pupils and teachers after nearly two months in captivity.

Family of slain Oyo teacher appeals to Tinubu to recover his remains for burial.

Source: Instagram

However, they said their own pain has continued because Oyedokun's body is still missing.

"The safe return of these victims has restored hope to their families and reaffirmed our confidence in the Government's commitment to protecting the lives and liberty of its citizens. For this, we are deeply grateful."

"We have been denied closure" - Family

The family said the successful rescue operation brought joy to many families, but theirs has been left with unanswered questions because they have not been able to recover Oyedokun's remains.

According to the letter, the absence of his body has prevented them from carrying out burial rites in line with their faith and tradition.

"The absence of his body has prolonged our grief and denied our family the closure that every human being deserves."

“We continue to live with the pain of not knowing where he rests, unable to perform the final rites that would honour his memory and bring peace to our hearts,” the family stated.

Emotional letter to Tinubu seeks dignified burial for slain Oyo teacher. Photo: OfficialABAT

Source: UGC

The family urged Tinubu to direct security agencies to continue the search for Oyedokun's remains, saying the same determination that secured the victims' freedom should also help return his body to loved ones.

They also said recovering his remains would show that every Nigerian deserves dignity, even after death, and would allow the family to begin healing.

What happened to community high school's teachers?

The appeal comes days after security operatives rescued pupils and teachers abducted from a school in Oriire Local Government Area.

One of the rescued victims, Community High School principal Rachael Alamu, earlier said Oyedokun was behèadèd by the kidnappers on the second day of captivity. She also said another teacher, Esiyan Adegboye, was shot dead during the attack.

Alamu said the kidnappers killed the two teachers to pressure the government into meeting their demands.

Read the open letter below:

Tinubu hails rescue of abducted Oyo pupils

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu welcomed the rescue of all pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oriire local government area of Oyo state after 56 days in captivity.

The rescue followed a joint operation involving the Nigerian Army, the police, and the Department of State Services. Authorities said several suspected kidnappers were killed, while eight others were arrested during the operation.

Tinubu praised the security agencies and directed emergency authorities to provide medical care, welfare support and rehabilitation for the rescued victims.

Source: Legit.ng