Mrs Rachael Alamu, an Oyo kidnap survivor, recounted how captors left her and other victims fully exposed to harsh weather in the forest

The survivor said the captives endured rain and scorching sun in the open bush with children, and only faith and the belief that people were praying kept them going

A video of her testimony shared by TVC News drew emotional reactions from Nigerians who praised her strength and gave glory to God

Mrs Rachael Alamu, a survivor of the Oyo State kidnapping, has spoken openly about the harrowing conditions she and fellow captives endured while held in the forest.

She revealed that their abductors left them completely exposed to the elements regardless of the weather.

Mrs Rachael Alamu narrates 56 days in bandits' captivity. Photo credit: TVC News/YouTube.

Source: Youtube

In a video shared by TVC News on YouTube, Mrs Alamu described spending long stretches outdoors in the bush with no shelter, even as rain poured down or the sun beat overhead.

Children were among those held alongside her, and she recalled that there was no way to escape the discomfort or the danger.

Faith kept survivors going in the forest

Speaking on the ordeal, Mrs Alamu said the experience was far from easy, but a deep sense of faith sustained her through moments when she felt close to breaking.

"It was not easy. We were in the forest, in the open, most of the time under the sun, under the rain, with the children. But we kept going because there was no way out. We knew it was God that could help us. So that really helped us. And the fact that we believe that people are praying for us, that also helped us as well. And I cannot say it's not God, because sometimes the things we go through, you think that when you break down, that will be the end. You will just survive it," she said.

Her words painted a picture of raw endurance, with captives finding the will to continue through prayer and the knowledge that the outside world had not forgotten them.

Nigerians react to Rachael Alamu's narration

Her story drew an outpouring of emotion from Nigerians online, many of whom said they were moved to tears.

@Osino 1 said:

"To that woman with her baby from the day one. I thank God you smile at last."

@ComfyCreatives said:

"Thank you for not giving up and dying. The times we slept peacefully in our bedroom, u were out there in d bush. The times of too much rain that we stayed in the house. U were out there. We almost lost all hopes but u remained strong for us. This is a testimony for us. God answered our prayers. We love you and u will be our celebrities for life. U fought serious battle. They should create their own social media page and talk about the experiences and trauma, they will hv millions of followers within few days."

@Adeola oladipo added:

"We give glory to God for his faithfulness over all these children and teachers."

Watch the video here:

Man speaks on rescued Oyo children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man took to X to express his joy after children and teachers kidnapped by bandits in Oyo State were rescued.

The man said the rescued children had experienced hardship that most people could never imagine, urging that such an ordeal should never happen to any Nigerian again.

Source: Legit.ng