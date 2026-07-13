Canada has warned that foreign nationals who worked without proper authorisation faced removal and a permanent fraud record with IRCC

The immigration authority reminded visitors that holding a visitor visa or electronic travel authorisation did not automatically grant permission to work

International students are also cautioned that exceeding permitted work hours or breaching study permit conditions could result in the loss of their status

Canada has warned foreign nationals against taking up employment without the required legal authorisation, saying the practice can attract severe immigration consequences that may affect their ability to remain in or return to the country.

New guidance published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, IRCC, stated that working without authorisation is illegal in most circumstances.

Canada has released what immigrants must know to start working legally. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

The agency said foreign nationals generally need a valid work permit before accepting employment in Canada and urged temporary residents to understand the conditions attached to their immigration status.

What are Canada's unauthorised work penalties?

According to the IRCC, individuals who work without the necessary authorisation could face removal from Canada, receive a permanent record of fraud with the department and be barred from returning to the country for five years.

The agency also warned that such violations could reduce the chances of future immigration applications being approved, including applications for permanent residence.

Beyond immigration sanctions, the department said unauthorised workers could be exposed to exploitative conditions. These include unsafe workplaces, wage theft, abuse, threats and forced or unpaid labour.

The guidance also made it clear that possessing a valid visitor visa or an electronic travel authorisation, eTA, does not automatically permit a person to work in Canada. It added that most visitors are not eligible to apply for a work permit from within the country.

How can foreign workers stay compliant?

For individuals already employed in Canada, the IRCC advised them to carefully read the conditions printed on their work permits and ensure they comply fully.

Failure to meet those conditions could result in a person becoming inadmissible and eventually being removed from the country.

The department also encouraged temporary foreign workers to apply for a work permit extension at least 30 days before their current permit expires.

It noted that those who leave Canada while on maintained status lose the right to work upon re-entry until their extension application is approved.

The agency further cautioned migrants to watch out for immigration scams. It said offers promising work permits or jobs in exchange for money, guarantees of permanent residence through employment, requests for payments via social media, or claims that workers can remain in Canada beyond the validity of their permits should all be treated as warning signs.

What rules apply to students in Canada?

The IRCC also reminded international students that they may only work if their study permit specifically authorises employment on or off campus.

International students are eligible to work, provided they comply with the laid-down rules. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

Students who exceed the number of hours permitted under their study conditions risk losing their student status, having future study or work permit applications refused and being required to leave Canada.

Graduates intending to remain in the country for employment were advised that they must obtain an appropriate work permit before starting a job, unless they qualify to work while awaiting a decision on a post-graduation work permit application.

The department also reassured temporary foreign workers that Canadian labour laws protect them regardless of their nationality.

Employers are required to pay wages, provide safe working environments and cannot confiscate workers' passports or work permits.

It added that workers may contact provincial or territorial labour standards offices without seeking permission from their employers and cannot be punished or deported for doing so.

Things required to stay and work legally in Canada in 2026

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a comprehensive breakdown detailing the mandatory requirements and legal obligations for foreign nationals seeking to live and work in Canada.

The federal guidelines emphasize that holding a standard visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) does not grant employment rights, and unauthorized work carries severe statutory penalties.

Source: Legit.ng