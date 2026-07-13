Japan names only one African country eligible for its eVisa in 2026

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched an eVisa system for tourism on May 15, 2026, allowing eligible nationals to apply online

Only one African country made the list of eligible countries to apply directly for the Japan eVisa without visiting an embassy

The system covers two groups of countries, with Group 1 allowed to apply directly and Group 2 required to apply through an accredited agency

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially launched an electronic visa system for short-term tourism visits on 15 May 2026, and only one African country made the cut.

Citizens can apply for a Japanese tourist visa entirely online through the Japan eVisa system website.

Japanese authorities have named only one African country that is eligible for its eVisa in 2026. Photo Credit: Hoang Long

Source: Getty Images

Japan eVisa: Name of African country eligible

According to Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs official website, only South Africa is eligible for the eVisa application, making it the only African country on the list.

South Africa's inclusion places it in rare company globally, as one of only nine countries worldwide granted direct eVisa access to Japan for tourism.

The rest of the African continent is not featured on either eligibility list, meaning travellers from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Egypt must continue applying through traditional visa channels at Japanese embassies or consulates.

How the Japan eVisa system works

The system divides eligible countries into two groups. Group 1 nationals, which include Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, can apply for the eVisa directly through Japan's official online portal.

Group 2 covers a separate set of countries, including China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Macau, Mongolia, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Nationals from these countries must apply through an accredited travel agency rather than directly through the government portal.

A few conditions apply across both groups. Travel to Japan must be by air or sea, though ferry access is limited to routes connecting Japan with Busan in South Korea and Shanghai in China. Applicants must hold an ordinary passport to be eligible, and an in-person interview may still be required in certain cases.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Japan had named only three African countries whose citizens can visit the country without a visa in 2026.

Countries eligible for Japan eVisa in 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan had released a full list of countries whose citizens are eligible for its eVisa in 2026.

The Japan eVisa system allows foreign nationals planning short-term tourism visits to apply online and receive an electronic visa without visiting a consulate in person.

The list of eligible countries was published on the official website of Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Source: Legit.ng