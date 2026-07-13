Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea

The 22-year-old explained why Old Trafford was the right destination for the next stage of his career

Santos is expected to strengthen Michael Carrick's midfield ahead of the new season

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth £50 million, with the 22-year-old explaining why he chose to continue his career at Old Trafford.

The transfer marks one of the first major signings under new manager Michael Carrick as United continue to reshape their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Andrey Santos of Manchester United poses after signing for the club at Carrington Training Ground. Photo by Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

Santos explains Manchester United decision

Speaking after completing the move, Santos admitted the club's history and Carrick's presence were major reasons behind his decision.

"Everything about Manchester United is special; it is an incredible feeling to join a club that some of my biggest idols have represented," the club website reported.

"As a midfielder, I am really excited to have the opportunity to learn from Michael Carrick. He is the perfect coach to help me take the next step in my career and push to achieve my dreams."

The Brazilian also revealed he had received glowing reports about the atmosphere at the club before making the switch.

"Everybody told me about how ambitious the club is and the amazing environment that has been created here. I know just how strong the squad is and I cannot wait to fight together to compete for the biggest trophies."

United secure highly rated midfielder

Santos arrives with an impressive reputation after establishing himself as one of the Premier League's brightest young midfielders.

According to Sky Sports, he featured in 43 matches for Chelsea last season, scoring three goals and providing four assists, while also posting the league's highest pass-completion percentage and most progressive passes per 90 minutes among midfielders under the age of 22.

His successful loan spell at Strasbourg further showcased his attacking qualities, producing 11 goals and five assists.

Comfortable as both a holding midfielder and a box-to-box player, Santos offers Carrick valuable tactical flexibility as United aim to challenge for major honours. Club officials also believe his personality and ambition make him an ideal fit for the dressing room.

Manchester United end Osimhen interest

Legit.ng previously reported that Manchester United decided to end their pursuit of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen because of the financial demands involved in completing the transfer.

Although the club had tracked the Nigerian international for several transfer windows, reports suggested the expected transfer fee and salary package no longer aligned with United's revised recruitment strategy.

Source: Legit.ng