Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo received 41 state indigenes evacuated from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks

Okpebholo pledged N1 million each to the returnees to secure accommodation, promising the funds within 24 hours

The state government also committed to providing soft loans to help the returnees start businesses and reintegrate into society

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Benin City - Edo State - Governor Monday Okpebholo has committed N41 million to support 41 Edo State indigenes who were evacuated from South Africa following a fresh wave of xenophobic violence that left them displaced and stripped of their belongings.

Okpebholo assured each person of N1 million to cover immediate accommodation needs.

As reported by The Punch, the governor pledged on Monday, July 13, 2026, while welcoming the returnees at the Festival Hall of Government House in Benin City.

"Between now and tomorrow, you will receive that money, so you will not be stranded. There is no place better than home. Nobody will chase you away from here. We have peace here. Edo is safe, and Nigeria is safe."

Soft loans, reintegration support

Okpebholo also announced that the state government would extend soft loans to returnees who wish to establish businesses.

The governor framed the intervention as a long-term reintegration effort rather than a one-off gesture.

"Your success begins today. Many of you possess knowledge and skills in different areas. Once you identify what you want to do, come to us. We will give you a soft loan to start with because we want you to fully reintegrate into society."

According to Channels Television, the governor urged the evacuees to prioritise rebuilding their futures over lamenting material losses suffered during the attacks.

"They may have taken everything away from you, but your life is more important than the things they took. As a government, we will continue to support our people wherever they are. If they are in distress, we will rescue them and ensure they do not go through such experiences again."

South Africa returnees express gratitude.

Speaking on behalf of the evacuees, Riches Unubun thanked both the Edo State and Federal Governments for coordinating their safe return.

Unubun called on his fellow returnees to demonstrate civic appreciation by registering to vote.

Imo governor gives N1m to each returnee

Recall that Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, donated N1 million to each of the indigenes who were among those evacuated from South Africa to Nigeria.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the CEO of NiDCOM, announced the development during a press conference on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

The NiDCOM boss also announced other donations from private organisations and government agencies for the embattled Nigerians.

Senate rejects calls to seize S/African companies' profits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Senate rejected the calls to use South African company profits to compensate xenophobic attack victims.

Senator Oshiomhole advocated for Nigerian compensation, citing the South African minister's refusal.

The calls for nationalisation of South African firms in Nigeria met resistance in the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng