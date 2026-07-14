Adriana Manotas Rodriguez, a Colombian content creator, reportedly died at the age of 52 on July 10 after allegedly undergoing a cosmetic procedure

Rodriguez had built a following of more than 23,000 people on Facebook, where she was known for sharing lifestyle content with her audience

According to local reports, she underwent a liposuction procedure at a clinic that was allegedly not registered as a licensed healthcare facility

Colombian content creator Adriana Manotas Rodriguez, 52, died on July 10 after allegedly undergoing a cosmetic procedure at an unlicensed beauty clinic in Bogotá.

Her death was confirmed the following day by her friend, Lorena Zuluaga Quintero, who shared photos of them together on Facebook.

Adriana’s final moments revealed after cosmetic treatment ends in tragedy. Credit: Adriana Manotas Rodriguez

Source: Instagram

Rodriguez, who had more than 23,000 followers on the platform, was known for her lifestyle content.

According to local outlets Blu Radio and Noticias Caracol, surveillance footage showed Rodriguez entering the clinic around 6 a.m. and later being carried out to a van by three individuals. She was taken to a nearby health center, where she died.

Authorities reported that Rodriguez had sought a liposuction procedure. However, the clinic was allegedly not registered as a healthcare facility. Bogotá’s mayor, Carlos Galán, urged citizens to help identify such establishments:

“If you know of any illegal or clandestine aesthetic establishment, report it. These places cannot continue operating or claiming lives.”

On July 10, Colombia’s Health Secretariat, the Attorney General’s Office, and the National Police raided the clinic, finding evidence of unauthorised medical procedures. Officials revealed that the clinic and its doctor had previously been sanctioned in November for lacking proper licenses.

“These mandatory measures were intended to prevent risks to public health and remained in effect,” the Health Secretariat said. “Despite this, they were violated by the continued carrying out of illegal activities at that location.”

Following her death, tributes poured in on Rodriguez’s Facebook page, People reports:

“You left an indelible mark on those of us whose paths crossed with yours in this life. Rest in peace, my beautiful Nana ✨️”

“Rest in peace. I will always remember you my friend.”

“May God receive you in his arms. I pray for a lot of strength for his family 🙏🙏🙏”

Her passing has reignited concerns about the dangers of illegal cosmetic clinics in Colombia, where authorities continue to strengthen controls against unlicensed practices.

Influencer Adriana dies after procedure at illegal clinic, leaving fans devastated. Credit: Adriana Manotas Rodriguez

Source: Instagram

Queen Asoka shares secret BBL ordeal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reality TV star Queen Asoka secretly underwent BBL, which led to frightening complications, including fat necrosis that left her traumatised and isolated.

She revealed in an interview with Chude Jideonwo that her decision stemmed from her passion for modelling, despite her father’s insistence on a legal career, and her belief that surgery would give her a “selling point” in the fashion industry.

The situation escalated when her family discovered the surgery after noticing foul leakage from the procedure, prompting urgent medical care and highlighting the serious risks of cosmetic surgery.

Source: Legit.ng