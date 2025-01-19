A thrift seller has expressed her excitement on social media after finding Korean currency in a dress

In a video shared via the TikTok app, she displayed the 1000 won she found and asked netizens to help her convert it to naira

Social media users helped her do the convertion, but were disappointed with the amount in naira because it was smaller than what they expected

A second-hand clothing seller's excitement went viral on social media after she made an unexpected discovery in a dress she was selling.

While sorting through the dress, she stumbled upon a 1000 Korean won note tucked away in an unknown pocket.

Thrift seller finds 1000 Korean won Photo credit: @thriftgemshoppe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Okrika seller shows off foreign currency

The seller, known on TikTok as @thriftgemshoppe, shared a video showing the note and asked her online community to help her convert the currency into Nigerian naira.

Eager to learn more about her discovery, she sought assistance from her followers who quickly reacted in the comments.

According to her, she always knew this year was going to be her year of success, and she asked how much for a GLE car.

As the responses poured in, it became clear that the amount was not as huge as many had anticipated.

It was gathered that 1000 Korean won, when converted to naira, was just slightly above N1000.

"See what I found inside my okrika dress. How much is GLE again? I know say this year na my year seeh. Help me convert it to naira," the lady said.

Reactions as lady shows off foreign currency

The TikTok community continued to engage with the seller's post, making it go viral on the platform.

@Israel FX said:

"Money wey no reach $1."

@Olomo Israel said:

"U be billionaire like dis like dis."

@dramadoll reacted:

"Who else went to google to convert ?"

@renzoplug said:

"That China money to Naira is 1M something so if you day think of gle you never still see the light."

@ĦĄBBÏB said:

"136.46 in. US dollar in Nigeria 212,263 lol."

@Godwin Ella wrote:

"Congratulations to you bro that's almost a billion Naira."

@luckyfour said:

"I saw 10 dollar I no know how much. So One Hausa man come gave 1000 Naira. Chai I no smart."

@Young lavish said:

"God wey do am for you abeg make he no near me oo."

@PRAIZY HUNCHO said:

"Lol this money to naira is just 270 naira."

@FC said:

"I just check rate nah you go still add 250 naira for aboki oo."

@oluwasanmiibukuno reacted:

"Don't worry yourself to much. It is just 1725 in Nigerian money. The currency is northern Korean currency."

@THankuree cloths center said:

"Me na their 5k i got i swear very useless currency."

@Waylar money said:

"Nah 1k you hold make no body drag me nah from comment section me self know the amount."

@Africa said:

"Na 1,190 u dey hold for hand oo go buy gala and pepsi."

@Jum_Jum36 said:

"One won is equivalent to one naira so na 1k dey your hand."

@SymplyNifemi said:

"This year don sure be that ooh nah to buy land remain bayi."

@Cynthia reacted:

"There was a year I changed mine, it was 50 naira, the aboki say mk my waka no be for nothing na I tk see that one self."

@d_cele boi said:

"Omo u don rich oo, this almost 10 million oo, werey calm I talk say make I calculate too as all of una dey calcu."

@ugly_ruby_iruoma13 reacted:

"Jsit checked it,Omo babes enter any car dealer shop just buy GLE."

@Make money with miss Esther said:

"My sister na our 1k you hold na the color different. E use some change pass Sha."

@Lilian Chinaenyenwa commented:

"1.06740 (one thousand and sixty seven Naira twenty Kobo) so guys the money reach 1k if at all."

@Olakunle222 added:

"I just checked, 1000 Korean won is 1067.77naira. Hope you never go price benz."

@Zinny Berry added:

"This same money my nephew ran up to me with he said he saw it in his pocket. Unfortunately the money no get value like dollar."

Watch the video below:

Lady finds foreign currencies in sweater

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who purchased a sweater for her little girl happily shared what she found in it.

The excited lady opened the side pocket of the sweater and was surprised to find wads of foreign currencies in it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng