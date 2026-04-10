Nigerian Lady Who Moved to South Korea Via Scholarship Returns Home Permanently, Shares Story
- A Nigerian lady who lived in South Korea celebrated as she returned permanently to her home country after two years abroad
- She mentioned how she only came to visit Nigeria, but saw a reason for her to stay back and not return to South Korea again
- Her reason sparked mixed reactions, as netizens who came across her post shared their observations about her return home
A Nigerian lady who moved to South Korea decided to visit her family after two years. Her experience made her decide to remain in Nigeria permanently.
Watch the video below:
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng